Oct. 3, 1919
The horrors of the recent storms at Corpus Christi are brought more vividly home to Cadillac people by a letter from a former resident, Mrs. Ross Reed, who now lives at San Benito, Texas. This is not far from Brownsville, which suffered, and the storm also was felt considerably at San Benito. Mr. Reed was formerly connected with The Cadillac Evening News and the family is well known in this city. His wife’s letter follows: “Of course the papers are full of the awful disaster at Corpus Christi. It is all we can talk about or think about. Just a week ago today and so many people we know are lost. There had been storm warnings for Friday but we get so many that never materialize that when the storm didn’t hit Friday we didn’t think much more about it and it was the same Corpus. It blew hard all Saturday p.m., but no different than other times. Saturday morning about 3 a.m., it blew harder and began to rain. Houses shook and rain came in at every window. It kept up all day Sunday but didn’t do any special damage here except to turn over chicken coops and to unroof small buildings and tear up trees. We were cut off from any communication north and Monday a.m., a wireless from Corpus came to Brownsville asking for relief. Dr. Caslo, for whom I work part of the time, had relatives there and his wife was visiting there, intending to come home that day. She has been on a long trip north. He had no idea she was there, as he had told her to go to their daughter in Fort Worth, who had just undergone an operation. The daughter was all right so she didn’t go. She and her sister were both lost. He went up Monday night to help and found she had not gone to Fort Worth. He stayed around the morgue two days. The bodies that were brought in were not able to be identified and so he stayed, hoping to hear of her or find her body, but so far she had not been found. He stayed then and worked two days and nights in the emergency station dressing wounds. He came back Friday and yesterday he gave the local paper a description which I will try to send you. He looks as though he had lived a hundred years. Conditions are indescribable he says, under martial law. Everybody that lacks a pass has to get busy digging graves or doing something. You remember Miss Brockett, who taught in Cadillac? I am sure her father was drowned and her stepmother reported missing. A friend of ours who lives here was in the Spolin Sanitarium, having had an operation for appendicitis. One wing after another of the building went down and they were expecting to go any minute. Her husband was with her and he says it certainly was an experience. All 50 of them expected to die. Her brother tried to go to the hospital and was drowned.‘
