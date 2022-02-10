Feb. 10, 1922
Another holdup took place at the corner of Wood and Cottage streets shortly before last midnight. Mrs. Joseph Odette, 109 Cottage St., was the victim, but the two masked bandits obtained nothing. She was returning home from a meeting of the M.B.A. lodge when two masked men stepped up to her, one pointing a revolver. They said nothing, but she put her hands up. The bandits then ran. Police today were inclined to believe the bandits were boys as their masks came well below their necks. White eyebrows were painted on the black face coverings. Failure to demand that the woman put up her hands or give them her money, and the further fact that they became scared and ran, although there were no passersby or outcry from the woman, made officers certain the job was pulled off by youthful amateurs.
Feb. 10, 1972
City Attorney Edward TenHouten expressed his opinions on composition of the city’s legislative body Tuesday night, to members of the Charter Commission. TenHouten said he felt citizens favor continuing a five-man board with four to be elected to represent four wards and the mayor to be elected at large. Commission members reviewed the duties of the city attorney and discussed an outline of these for the proposed charter. It was concluded that the new charter be drafted to provide that the manager will have primary supervision over department heads other than the city attorney so the manager can carry out the complete administrative function of the city. A proposed chapter pertaining to administration and appointments was reviewed and it is expected a draft of the wording will be made to be presented at the next meeting. Results of a published questionnaire were discussed but no conclusion was reached. Commissioners said they would like to have a full membership in attendance before making a decision on the composition of the legislative body and waiting would give members time to study various compositions and talk to more citizens as well as officers of the city. City Manager Donald Mason will be asked to comment on the manager’s duties at a future meeting.
Feb. 10, 1997
A bomb threat forced Reed City High School students to evacuate the building and wait in the middle school for three hours before school let out. A man reportedly phoned in a bomb threat to the high school office at noon on Thursday. “The person that called didn’t say where the bomb was. But because the call came to the high school, the high school students were evacuated,” said David Barber, school public relations director. Even though students had to spend the rest of the day in the middle school gym and cafeteria, school was not let out early. Reed City administrators and teachers along with firefighters, and police officers spent two hours searching each room and locker in the building. No bomb was found. Even though a bomb was not found, no one was allowed to enter the building until 8 a.m. today. All after-school activities were canceled. “Students could not return to get their coats and keys when school let out, so an extra bus was brought in for all those who needed a ride home,” Barber said. A $500 reward has been offered for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the threat.
