Today in history: council finds community, Hoxey program working

Aug. 10, 1923
Salads and their making were discussed and demonstrated at the Friday morning class of The Evening News cooking school. Miss Esther Olson spoke of the value of salads as part of the diet and classified the materials in four divisions: The green part — lettuce, romaine, water cress and endive. Lettuce comes in three varieties, iceberg, Boston and leaf, the iceberg being the closely curled light green type, Boston with a slightly reddish tinge and the leaf, which because it is likely to be bitter, is used for decoration. The second part includes fruit, meat, fish and eggs. The third part is the dressing — French, boiled and mayonnaise. The boiled dressing should be made with fruit juice when used with fruit. Miss Olson gave recipes for the salad dressings, their variations and the methods of making. Recipes for tuna fish salad, marguerite salad, fruit salad, pear and nuts, frozen fruit and ginger ale salad. Miss Mazie Boyd discussed sandwich making and gave recipes for nut, tasty sandwiches, cheese, peanut, fig and honey-nut sandwiches. The class was served samples of tuna fish salad with thousand island dressing, pineapple salad and salted wafers. Attendances prizes were awarded to a number of the class. About 300 women attended the last session.
Aug. 10, 1973
A program described by its founders as “pretty successful” for its first year of operation was reviewed by the Camp Hoxey Community Council at the camp Thursday night. The council, formed in April 1972 to formulate better relations between the community and the minimum security prison facility, is composed of nine members. While a drive was underway early in 1972 to close the facility, located 15 miles west of Cadillac on M-55, due to claims of extra cost to taxpayers and danger to nearby residents, council members noted there is no such talk today and believe they have played a part in fostering better relations. “We’ve been here two and one half years and we’ve weathered the worst storms,” said Camp Supervisor Lewis Faber. He added he felt “we have the best camp in the camp program.” There are 12 such camps in the state.
Aug. 10, 1998
The Evart City Council will try to differentiate between the Schwan man and the encyclopedia salesperson. City hall has received complaints and injuries into the context of a Peddlers/Solicitors ordinance. Just what is included under the ordinance is in question. The ordinance, created in 1998, only requires “a permit for door-to-door soliciting.” “Its original intent was to protect city residents from people coming to their door out of the blue trying to sell something,” said city manager Mike Freer. “Should the bread truck or the Schwan man be included in that? I don’t know.” Freer brought the ordinance to the council last week. It is unclear whether the ordinance includes delivery trucks to grocery stores, ice cream trucks that also sell frozen food door-to-door or existing businesses. For example, Mancino’s recently sent a group of employees door-to-door to sell coupons.
