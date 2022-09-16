Today in history: council OKs church request for off-site signage

Sept. 16, 1922
The memory of Cadillac’s soldiers in the World War is to be honored with a tablet to be erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Marie Theresa Cadillac Chapter now is planning a concert on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to raise funds for the memorial and the talent obtained for the musical event, which will be popularly priced, insures a large attendance and a most successful recital. It will contain the names of all Wexford County soldiers, as well as the local contingent, and will be attached to a great bounder which will be placed in one of the parks, on the High School grounds, at Maple Hill Cemetery or possibly be more centrally located downtown. F.J. Ramey, who has just returned from Chicago, and the Cadillac Music Club will assist the daughters in presenting the concert which is a particularly appropriate one, both for the soldier aim and the patriotic society giving it. The all American program of Charles Wakefield Cadman, the most noted composer in this country, and Princess Tsiaiina, the native American Indian prima donna, who is a talented mezzo-soprano, has been booked for the Cadillac Opera House. Negotiations of Mr. Radey with Petoskey, Traverse, Manistee and possibly Big Rapids organizations made it possible to bring these talented artists to Northern Michigan on a financial basis which makes it possible to clear something for the memorial, as well as give local music lovers a fine feast.
Sept. 16, 1972
Registrations are anticipated to reach 200 for this weekend’s Fall Rally of the Avion Travelcade Club, Michigan Unit, on the Northern District Fairgrounds. By nearly noon Friday, there were about 150 trailer units on the grounds and more were arriving through the afternoon. Registrations actually began officially Thursday when a sewing hobby workshop was slated in the morning and a program explanation session was held in the evening. Friday, registrations continued and there was a bake and kitchenware sale, a hobby workshop, show and tell period and sewing session in the morning. Friday afternoon, groups were conducted on tours of Frankfort Garment Co. and Rexair Inc. and around the lake in the double decker bus. There was a potluck supper at 5 and program of entertainment at 7. Today started with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and a flea market and hobby sale goes on at 11. There will be a business meeting at 1:30 p.m., dinner in the National Guard Armory, catered by Jack Lemmon, at 5 p.m. and another program of entertainment at 7.
Sept. 16, 1997
No one said it was easy being an elected official. Cadillac council members Monday had one of their most sensitive and lengthy debates in months. At issue: signage. Emmanuel Lutheran Church requested permission to install two signs on Mitchell and North streets pointing toward the church. The signs would be installed on private property. Emmanuel’s Rev. Paul Lauer sought and received permission from Payne’s Tire Shop and Mitchell’s Auto Service. Problem is, Cadillac’s ordinance bans off-site signage, save for certain exceptions. But how do you say no to a church? Mayor Ron Blanchard considered just that. “How do you turn down a gentleman like that?” he asked, pointing to Lauer, who attended the meeting in pastoral garb, complete with collar and black blazer. “Look at the stature he carries.” Councilman Jay Thiebaut worried that the other 25 churches in Cadillac would also want a similar sign. Blanchard warned his panel that they might open a “Pandora’s box.” Lauer understood the debate but said, “the ordinance does allow for exceptions.” Clearly, Blanchard and the others were uneasy saying no to Lauer and his congregation. They would not feel so uneasy if the request came from, say, a bowling alley. “Unfortunately, I wish it were a clothing store or bowling alley,” Blanchard said, “but it’s not.” After 20 minutes of pros and cons, Gordon Baas made a motion to OK one two-sided sign on the east side of Mitchell Street, and smaller than Lauer’s original request of 20-by-30. His motion passed, 3-1, with Jay Thiebaut voting no and James Dean absent.
