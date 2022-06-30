June 30, 1922
Cadillac’s slackness along the lines of health preservation was given a hard rap by W.F. Johnston, county farm agent, in urging bovine tuberculosis eradication in Wexford County before the Board of Supervisors this morning. “Cadillac is the only city of its size in Michigan,” Mr. Johnston said, “which to my knowledge does not have an ordinance forbidding the sale of milk except from tuberculin-tested herds.” He pointed out that bovine tuberculosis often transmits the white plague to humans under 15 years of age who use milk from unprotected animals. Tuberculosis is spreading from cattle to hogs and chickens but it is not dangerous to humans except in the cattle. Pork and poultry are cooked before being eaten, and hence harmless, but milk usually is consumed raw. Milk from a cow with tuberculosis may give the disease to human beings, the only safeguard being to use milk from dairies which have tested herds. Packing houses pay an established price higher per hundredweight for both cattle and hogs from regions which are tested for tuberculosis. While most places tested show a low average for the county, herds are found with percentages as high as eight and 13, and one Michigan township was found where 28% of the cattle were infected. Should the supervisors vote for tests in Wexford County, about half the cost would be born by state and federal governments. Half the balance, or the county portion, would be paid in county taxes by the city of Cadillac to protect the herds of the farmers. The city would benefit, however, by having that health protection.
June 30, 1972
Donald H. Brown of Manistee was named chairman of a new five-county Selective Service board during an organizational meeting in the headquarters office in Cadillac Wednesday night. The newly consolidated inter county board will serve Lake, Manistee, Mason, Osceola and Wexford counties. Records from all five counties’ previous offices have been moved into the single headquarters. Consolidation of individual county draft boards into intercounty local boards is part of the general reorganization of the Michigan draft system in preparing for standby draft operations in 1973, Robert W. Lundquist, manager of operations division at the state headquarters of Selective Service in Lansing, told the new members Wednesday night. Gaylord Ziegler of Cadillac was named secretary of the new board and the next meeting was set for July 20 when a firm monthly schedule is to be adopted. Lundquist said Selective Service went into effect in 1940 and for the first 30 years “there wasn’t much change” in the operation. Two years ago, with a new director, many changes were instituted, including a lottery system for calling men into service, he added. Deferments now are not permitted for fatherhood, or for occupational or farming reasons, or to collect students. President Nixon wants a volunteer Army and Selective Service is gearing for that situation, Lundquist said. The aim is for a pool of 100,000 men who have been examined and are acceptable for induction, he added.
June 30, 1997
An overwhelming majority of InfoSource respondents — 78% — said they believe in unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. Although some say they haven’t seen one, “that doesn’t mean they don’t exist,” one caller put it. Another caller lent an interesting perspective to the concept of flying saucers. “Yes, I believe, but I’ve never seen one,” she said. “The reason is that hundreds of people across the world believe in things they can’t see. One of them is God. If we’re so able to believe there is a god without questioning it, how do we know that there isn’t life another planet?” Other callers said seeing is believing. “I saw one (a UFO) last year in Cadillac,” one caller said. “We have video of it. There were several in Kingsley that we saw too. They are here.” Many respondents commented on the 50th anniversary of a supposed UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico. Early last week the Air Force said space aliens allegedly sighted in the New Mexico desert in the 1940s were actually dummies used in high-altitude parachute drop tests. One caller explained the disbelief. “My confidence in government reports after all these years is that it just doesn’t hold water. Why would they wait so long and give the explanation they did?” “I believe in them and I do not trust our government to tell us the truth.” Others were metaphysical. “Why on earth would we earthlings believe we are the only intelligent human beings in the universe,” another added.
