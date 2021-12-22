Dec. 22, 1921
The big cities have their bold bandits, but Cadillac police characters pulled a new one when one jail inmate robbed another. William Smith the Jamaica ginger pugilist, who started to serve a 30-day sentence this week when he was unable to pay fines and costs of $13, will be arrested at its termination on a charge of larceny from the person. Chief Ernest Harris has the nice, new warrant all ready as a New Year’s greeting, after Bill finishes Christmas and 29 other days in jail. When the officers searched Smith he had 30 cents on his person. The search of Wallace McNair of Lake City was not so thorough owing to the lively interest Smith took in anti-pacific demonstrations. The Jamaica juice inspired Smith to knock McNair down a few times and as a result the officers didn’t find McNair’s purse. McNair, who had a ticket to Iron Mountain on his person, flashed six $5 bills in the cell block. Smith took a fancy to them and confiscated five, officers charge. Investigation to determine which man was telling the truth about the ownership of the bills disclosed that Smith’s friends all said he had less than a dollar during his spree while McNair had funds for an Upper Peninsula trip.
Dec. 22, 1971
With hopes dimming for a new Post Office building in Cadillac, city officials today requested a meeting with Postal Service officials to discuss the possibilities of reviving the project. City Manager Donald Mason said a letter went today to Clarence Gels, regional postmaster general of Chicago. It contained a review of the background of the project and a report on the recent past and potential growth of the area. Today’s request came as a result of communication with Rep. Guy VanderJagt who learned in October that the project, approved in April of 1970, had been deferred and the building would not be constructed. VanderJagt said he was told April 13, 1970, that a Post Office would be built in Cadillac. In October, 1971, he was told the Cadillac project had been removed from the priority list. Jerry L. Reynolds, Congressional liaison officer for the Postal Service, wrote to VanderJagt Nov. 3, pointing out that in modernizing the Postal Service, several smaller stations would not need the room originally planned for their operations. Reynolds said it had been determined the Cadillac Post Office would adequately serve at least another 10 years. VanderJagt had registered his disapproval of the deferment action. The city’s letter points out that the local Post Office is 58 years old and officials do not believe it will be satisfactory if new concepts of service and equipment are carried out. Mason said reorganization of the Postal Service in July caused some delay in getting information about the deferment. The real estate officer for the former Post Office Dept. has been retired and rehired by the Corps of Engineers but his duties, responsibilities and dispositions of several small post offices have not been defined.
Dec. 22, 1996
A proposed Cadillac middle school on Mackinaw Trail moved closer to reality when county commissioners approved zoning changes to the acreage. They did so, however, with a clause that the designation be assimilated countywide. The unanimous vote, 6-0 with commissioners Lester Barnes and Ron Johnson absent, followed the Dec. 11 planning board recommendation. An original motion, to rezone only the Mackinaw Trail parcel in question, died for lack of support. Official language, after 30 minutes of discussion and much public comment, read that all county zones specified office/services can allow construction of schools. The Mackinaw Trail area is zoned forest/recreational, with the southern portion of it office/services. But most of the 50 people in attendance were only concerned with Clam Lake Township, and that a school not be built in that area. “Steps are being taken and speed is being taken when it shouldn’t be taken so fast,” said Jerry Kershner, of Crestview Drive. “There’s a lot of safety issues that need to be considered.” Kershner called pulling onto Mackinaw Trail “extremely hazardous” and asked the board, school board and planning board to study the matter further. Cadillac schools attorney Mark Smathers reminded commissioners that Clam Lake’s Downtown Development Authority, county road commission and the school board all approved the site and did so “after considering costs, transportation, safety and traffic.” The school district next has to apply for a variance allowing construction. It has a purchase agreement on a 43-acre piece of property at the site and holds an option on another 25-piece of property adjacent to the site.
