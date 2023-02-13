Today in history: county set to acquire fairgrounds

Feb. 13, 1933
Forecasts of another blizzard came to Cadillac today as the sun was shining brightly on the fresh snow received Friday evening and corroborated the earlier predictions made after moon-dogs had been seen at about 6:45 o’clock this morning and sun-dogs a couple of hours later. The mercury went way up to 17 Friday when the back of the first cold wave was broken, dropped to 9 at 7 p.m. and went below zero again early this morning. An additional inch of snow had fallen here Friday when the reading was taken at midnight at the pumping station of the Consumers Powers Co., this making a total of 9.6 inches on the ground. High winds had caused considerable drifting, however, throughout this district and plows were patrolling the state and country roads. An Ann Arbor railroad snow plow was sent to Thompsonville this morning. The southbound passenger train was stalled in a snow bank there for about four and one half hours. The train arrived in Cadillac at 1:20 o’clock, three and one half hours late.
Feb. 13, 1973
Action to acquire ownership of the fairgrounds north of the city from the Northern District Fair Association was taken Monday afternoon by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. The county will pay off $18,000 in debts for the Fair Board which will, in turn, issue a quit claim deed to the 40 acres. Commission Chairman James Gibson said the action would pertain only to the land and would not change the operation of the annual fair. He said the Fair Board would be left “intact” and the county would not assume any responsibility for naming Fair Board members. However, it was indicated without being included in the resolution to activate the project that there would be some stipulation for some representation from the county board on the Fair Board. The motion approved by the board, in addition to stipulating the $18,000 payment, also deleted the 1973 budgeted $1,500 payment to the Fair Board toward the grandstand debt, stipulated that the county assumes no responsibilities prior to the date of the deed, and turns final legal work on the transaction over to the prosecuting attorney with instructions to “protect the interests of the county.” It was pointed out that the $18,000 would cover all indebtedness of the Fair Board whose members had obligated themselves personally and individually for the debts with the Cadillac State Bank. A provision in the original deed donating the land to public use stipulates that it be used for agricultural display and/or recreational uses.
Feb. 13, 1998
Figures for February’s festival fell — including expenses. “We’re still compiling and all of our bills aren’t in yet — but we’re in the black, I know that,” said North American Snowmobile Festival President Doug Elmore. The recent annual extended weekend of snowmobile contests, music and dancing, giveaways and other festivities was greatly diminished by lack of snow due to an extremely warm January, the fourth warmest in recorded history. Moving or canceling events scheduled for Lake Cadillac following a fatality a month before the festival pared expenses as well as enhanced safety. “We saved on the tent, on set-ups at the lake and on awards for the Radar Run (which was canceled),” said Elmore. “When the fireworks were canceled, we saved $4,000.” Thin snow coverage supported thin participation in a main event of the festival, the Poker Run, in which snowmobilers visit checkpoints over a 200-mile course of groomed trails. This year, 120 entrants braved marginal trail conditions. Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Director Carol Potter had estimated average yearly participation at 500. Elmore said donations from sponsors and volunteer contributions make the festival “play” bigger than its budget. “We plan to meet sometime next week,” he said. “We’ll plan a post-festival party for our volunteers and sponsors.”
