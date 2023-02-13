Today in history: county set to acquire fairgrounds

Pictured is a clip from the Feb. 13, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Melissa Dewey gazes up at Scott Koenig’s confident face during a skit portion of the Cadillac Drama Club’s annual Valentine’s Day concert. ‘The Troubadours,’ presented in the Community Schools Auditorium, included tunes ranging from the ‘40s to the present by a group of time-traveling singers trying to find their way home.”