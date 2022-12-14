Today in history: county will appeal decision regarding DPW workers

Dec. 14, 1922
The Zedeler Symphonic Quintet, which appears on the local Lyceum course Friday evening, Dec. 15, is composed of artist-instrumentalists who interpret with feeling the musical compositions of the great masters. Nicholai Zedeler, distinguished cellist, formerly connected with the Symphonic orchestras of Stockholm and New York, and director of the company, has demonstrated conclusively that American audiences are exceptionally responsive to classical music, rightly interpreted. With a specially constructed reed organ — which takes the place of wind instruments in a larger orchestra — and two violins, a cello and piano the Zedelers are able to secure the fullest symphonic effects. Their program will contain an especially delightful feature supplied by vocal solos sung by Miss Helen Portune, a dramatic soprano of recognized ability, who is also violinist with the organization. Introducing many of the numbers are interesting explanations by Mr. Zedeler. The Zedeler Symphonic Quintet has had a long and successful Lyceum and Chautauqua experience. While appearing under Redpath management last summer on a large Chautauqua circuit they were acclaimed one of the most gratifyingly successful musical organizations on the entire circuit. The Zedeler Orchestra will appear as the second number of the Cadillac Lyceum Course at the Presbyterian Church Friday evening.
Dec. 14, 1972
A list of priorities for construction of Michigan highways and approval of federal funding are the two factors balancing U.S. 131 construction on the scales. According to Robert Ransom of Cadillac, president of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association, effects of a two-cent increase in the Michigan tax on gasoline are not clear at this time. “As far as we know at this time, the new gas tax will provide for the completion of all freeways in Michigan through 1988. U.S. 131 will be one of those freeways.” Ransom explained that the uncertainty came in a state list of priorities, naming the order in which Michigan highway projects would receive monies from the tax. “We think we will be fairly high on the list,” Ransom said. “We stand a very good chance.” Ransom said funding for completion of U.S. 131 from Ashton to Cadillac might come easily. “The Highway Department owns that land and it would be an inexpensive project for them to complete.” Present allocated funds will complete the road from near Howard City, at M-46, to a point near Ashton. “However,” Ranson explained, “the Department of State Highways can’t really act until it knows its total budget, including federal funds. And federal funding hasn’t been approved beyond July 1, 1973.” Two factors are affecting the allotment of federal funds, according to Ransom. “First there is tremendous pressure on the federal level for diversion of funds to mass transit systems. Secondly, the administration is attempting to withhold spending large sums of money in any one area as an attempt to fight inflation.” Ransom explained that the State of Michigan has already allotted funds for road construction through 1976, but the state’s share of highway funding just reaches the 30% mark. The other 70% is contingent upon the federal fund allotment.
Dec. 14, 1997
The Wexford County Department of Public Works will appeal a decision in favor of three workers who were fired as operating engineers at the county landfill in Manton. Reo L. Swinehart, Ronald J. Phillips and Steve Herron were fired in February, 1996. They took their case to the state Employment Relation Commission and an administrative law judge made a decision in their favor in November. “The decision was heavily slanted in favor of the union,” said DPW chairman Robert Mackey. “We support (DPW director Gary) Mr. Fuller and will appeal the decision.” The judge ordered that the three former DPW employees be reinstated, with full back pay, benefits and salvage rights less any salary they earned in the interim. The judge cited the landfill division for unfair labor practices and ordered it to bargain in good faith with the union, which represented the men.
