June 9, 1922
William and Minnie Duke have been summoned to appear at the court Friday in eviction proceedings as the result of their failure to leave the property on Lake Mitchell where they have farmed, but which they sold to Henry C. Auer, acting for a resort syndicate. Judge Fred M. Breen of Probate Court, acting as circuit court commissioner, issued a summons for the two and Sheriff Charles H. Nixon had some difficulty in serving the papers. Mr. Duke was quite worked up over the matter and Mrs. Duke slammed the door in his face, so he fastened her summons on the door. At the April term of Circuit Court Judge Fred S. Lamb granted a bill to quiet title to the property, following quite a controversy in which the parties had failed to reach a settlement out of court. The Dukes maintained that they had not sold all their farm of 78.36 acres in Section 36 of Selma Township, and claimed a triangle where part of their farm buildings are located. This tip, comprising most desirable lake shore, was wanted for the new road around that side of the lake to the Boon road. The Dukes homesteaded this land and got a government patent for the property. The shore land was parceled in government lots instead of the customary descriptions, as is the case in government surveys when land runs into the meandering line of bodies of water. The Duke farm included the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, insofar as it was out of water, and a little part of government lot three, bounded by the Mitchell property, Lake Mitchell and the W 1/2 of the SE 1-4. An error in published maps was claimed for the dispute, similar to the controversy which arose over whether the long bridge was in Cadillac or Clam Lake. The exact boundaries are those specified in the government surveyor’s plat, the court held, and these differed from the maps in general use.
June 9, 1972
More than 6,300,000 gallons of water were pumped from the city’s well system Wednesday and city officials today expressed alarm that the system’s capacity may be exceeded. Lack of rain has apparently caused residents to put lawn and garden sprinkling systems into full use and this is putting a strain on the well pumping facilities. City Manager Donald Mason, today, reminded residence of Ordinance 644 which specifies that sprinkling be done only between 6 and 10 a.m. and between 4 and 10 p.m. by those residents with unmetered systems. Metered users are not restricted. Cadillac has 431 metered water accounts including about 100-125 residential users and 2,502 unmetered accounts, Mason said. A new well is down and bids are being prepared for a new pump house, Mason said. This will help provide greater capacity. In Cadillac, there was a “trace” of precipitation recorded June 5 and 0.16 of an inch over May 29, 30 and 31. There had been no other rainfall since May 16. Rain is expected tonight, he added, but if it stays dry and the water use does not decrease sufficiently to stave off a breakdown, it may be necessary to have the residential areas patrolled and warnings issued to those whose sprinklers are used outside the stipulated schedule. The ordinance provides for this penalty but this has never had to be enforced, Mason said. Citizens have always cooperated in the past. Officials at Maple Hill Cemetery are being instructed to sprinkle during the nighttime.
June 9, 1997
The Cadillac Area School Board anticipates school enrollment to near 4,000 students next year. Using “survival rates” to project future enrollment, assistant superintendent Don Reveille said there might be 3,946 students in the CAPS for the upcoming school year. “That’s an increase in high school, a decrease in middle school and a slight decrease in the elementary schools,” he said. In other actions Monday, the board discussed the 1997-98 general fund budget of $21,739,705. The budget will be discussed, approved and/or amended at the board’s next meeting. They awarded the bids for trusses on the new 6/7 building on Mackinaw Trail to Central Ceiling and Partition for $444,000. Construction has begun and the building is slated for completion next year. They approved the new drivers’ education outcomes, and approved the computer design and publishing class for the new school year. Students will be introduced to desktop publishing, computer graphic design and computer animation.
