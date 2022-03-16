March 16, 1922
It was so cold last night the telephone toll lines, only temporary construction, went bad. Crews were out today working to restore them. Few more extremely cold evenings are anticipated, however, and utility men were hopeful today. The Citizens this morning reported 260 instruments connected. A new cable is being strung on the pole line in the alley north of Harris Street and residences phones up toward the Court House soon will be cut in. The Bell reported the city list clear today. One amusing incident of the reconstruction work was the hooking together of the phones of Drs. Meek and Knight. Neither could ring central although both were notified by friends in on the joke that they were connected.
March 16, 1972
The Osceola County Circuit Court has ordered the return to classes of a Pine River High School student who was barred apparently in a conflict over the school dress code. The court Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against the school district until a hearing can be held April 12, County Clerk Carl Wyman said. Attorneys working for a branch of the American Civil Liberties Union sought the restraining order for Gordon Eble. The ACLU and district board of education had earlier discussed the code after complaints from some parents, but the board decided to retain the code for at least the remainder of the school year. Ruth Lucas of the Saginaw Valley branch of the ACLU of Michigan (Mecosta-Osceola Area) said that the student’s hair length was the primary reason that he was being barred from attending classes. The boys’ dress code states: “boys’ hair must be neat and well groomed. Hair should not be hanging over the ears, over the collar or in the eyes. Sideburns should be square cut and not extend below the bottom of the ears. Boys must be clean shaven at all times. Beards and mustaches are not considered proper attire for school attendance and are deemed detrimental to the over-all appearance of the student body.” Pine River School District Superintendent Harvey Miller earlier said the dress code is brought up and formulated at the beginning of each school year as a board policy. It may be open to discussion then, he said. He had no comment on the order to admit Eble to classes.
March 16, 1997
Evart Superintendent Joe Curtin has submitted his letter of retirement, effective June 30, 1998. He has worked in that position since Feb. 1988. Even though his retirement isn’t effective for another year, plans are already being made to replace him. A special meeting has been called for 6:30 p.m. Monday, at which time the school board plans to offer the position to High School Principal Howard Hyde. “It is the board’s intent to consider Howard Hyde. We have already held preliminary discussions with him, and he indicated that he would be interested,” school board president Alan Bengry said. Curtin submitted his letter of retirement at Monday’s school board meeting. His contract will expire on the date of his retirement. “As a tribute to Joe, he could have waited until two months before he was done and said he was retiring,” Bengry said. “Joe indicated to me about eight or nine months ago that he might retire. That’s when I contacted the MASB’s (Michigan Association of School Boards) superintendent search people. A lot of background work went into this. We are not just saying Joe’s out and Howard’s in.”
