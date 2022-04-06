April 6, 1922
Beginning today crackers and milk lunches will be served to the school children who are underweight. There are 811 such children in the city. The milk is from one dairy. The cows have been tuberculin tested and will be tested again soon. The crackers are of the plain graham variety. The milk will be served in half pint bottles with straws. Children who are underweight should have one milk lunch a day. Those five or more pounds underweight should have two lunches daily. Those lunches will be served at cost; 10 cents a week for one lunch and 20 cents for two. Lunches for children who need them but whose parents cannot pay for them will be paid for by the Junior Red Cross. Children of normal weight are not as susceptible to various diseases as underweight children. When a child of normal weight does contract a disease he has more resistance and vitality to combat illness with and recovers quicker. Since November, when the children were weighed, many parents of underweight children have been giving them more milk at home and one little girl who was 21 pounds underweight at that time is now normal. A boy who was 31 pounds under normal weight in November but whose parents have not given him extra nourishment is gaining slowly. Some parents say their children have all the milk they will drink with their meals. Milk is a food and when a child drinks two or three glasses with a meal it takes the place of other food, which is not desirable. The child needs the milk in addition and taken between meals really provides additional nourishment, says the school nurse.
April 6, 1972
One ordinance to amend the city’s Zoning Ordinance was approved Wednesday night by the city commission, a second was officially “introduced” and a third request for a zoning change was presented. Ordinance 766 was adopted to change lots along Lynn Street from R-2 (residential) to P-1 (parking) and will permit construction of a parking lot for Mercy Hospital. A petition with 15 signatures asked for denial. City Manager Donald Mason referred the commissioners’ attention to a site plan and pointed out that this plan allows a 10-foot setback, although a 25-foot setback is required in the governing ordinance. He said hospital officials may ask for a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals. Ordinance 767 was introduced.
April 6, 1997
Working undercover with police, two minors successfully bought beer at five Cadillac stores. This was not good news to Cadillac Police Lt. Albert Nelson. Saturday’s sting operation made stops at 10 grocery and convenience stores. “When 50 percent are selling (to minors), that’s a major problem,” Nelson said Monday. “It’s clear that the employees are not reading the IDs.” He declined to identify the five that illegally sold alcohol. At each stop, two under-21 college students took a six-pack or quart of beer up to store counters. If questioned for ID, the male or female student furnished current driver’s licenses, which are clearly stamped “under 21.” “They were told not to lie and if they refused, they just walked out,” said Sgt. Jim Lund. No stops were made at bars and Lund said the entire operation wrapped up in about two hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Criminal charges are likely for store clerks who sold beer and for the businesses.
