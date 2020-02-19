Feb. 19, 1920
County officers have not made an arrest since Jan. 7, more than 40 days ago. As a result Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen says he may soon have to move to the county poor farm as business is poor for an official depending on fees. The sheriff has just returned from Ionia, where he took two prisoners sentenced recently by Judge Fred S. Lamb. It took the party two days to get out of Cadillac. The sheriff and his charge were among those who sat all Monday afternoon in the Grand Rapids and Indiana train which finally was annulled at 7 p.m. Virgil Morgan, the youth who shot Earl Bell, was sentenced to Ionia for 15 months for assault to do great bodily harm.
Feb. 19, 1970
Much activity and no success are the keys this week in oil drilling attempts in the northwest section of the state. Shell Oil’s USA-State-Boardman 1 located in section seven of Boardman Township has reached a depth of 6,881 feet and the crew is reportedly taking samples in the Niagarian section, according to Russell Wiles, geologist of the Department of Natural Resources. Wiles also reported that it is assumed that samples of the State Union 1-14 located in Union Township’s section are being made. The well is at a depth of 6,680 feet and has not reported hitting the Niagarian formation. The hole is being drilled for Pan American Oil. Other Pan American activity includes the clearing of an offset location to the section 21 of Cold Springs producer. The new location is northeast of the producer. It is expected that drilling will begin as soon as a rotary rig is available from the Cactus Drilling Co. Shell Oil is clearing a wildcat location for the State-Mancelona 1-13 to be located in section 13 of Mancelona Township of Antrim County. In Lake County, Tom Mask of Mount Pleasant has given the nod to begin operations on the State-Yates 1 located in Yates Township. Sibley Drilling Co. of Walkerville is contractor on the well.
Feb. 20, 1995
Emergency workers removed a victim of a pickup truck-train accident on Seventh Street near Third Avenue in Cadillac. None of the three occupants of the pickup truck were seriously injured in the accident, police said. The vehicle was severely damaged. A 40-year-old Cadillac man was driving east on Seventh Street as a Tuscola and Saginaw Bay Railroad locomotive neared the intersection from the north, said Matt Wohlfeill, Cadillac Police community services officer. The man told police he did not see or hear the locomotive approaching until he heard the train whistle at the last minute, but then he was unable to stop and the pickup hit the side of the locomotive. The man was treated at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for minor injuries. His daughters were also transported to Mercy Hospital, where their injuries were listed as minor. Cadillac police ticketed the man for failing to yield the right of way at a railroad crossing. This was the second accident at the same crossing in the past several weeks. A resident who has lived nearby for 29 years said she did not recall a major problem at that location before.
