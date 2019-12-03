Dec. 3, 1919
Good roads won and the charter amendment lost by decisive majorities in the special election Tuesday. There were 1,903 votes cast in Wexford County on the good roads matter and the majority for the $200,000 bonding issue was 1,003. In Cadillac there were 1,124 votes cast on the library amendment which was defeated by a majority of 602 votes. There were 863 votes against the proposition and 261 for it. More than 100 votes were cast against the measure in every ward and it failed to rally a vote in three figures in any precinct. Cadillac polled seven more votes on roads than on the library. Of the total of 1,031 votes on roads there were just an even 100 ballots against the measure which gave the bonding the majority in the city. Bonding also carried the county, getting a majority of 72 votes in the rural districts. Eight townships went for it and eight went against it. Many of the townships that went against the project did so by a narrow majority. It was less than 10 votes in Antioch and Haring. Hanover and Wexford were the only precincts with more than 20 votes against good roads. Cadillac’s vote at the special election was nearly double the total polled at the regular city election last month. The last-minute attack on good roads from Buckley proved just the spur to bring out a big total. The First Ward gave 35 votes against good roads, the largest adverse city total, but it registered 198 for the measure.
Dec. 3, 1969
Jerry L. Wilcox of Manton has been named Wexford County surveyor to fill a near-seven-year vacancy in the elective post. Wilcox’s appointment was announced late Tuesday by the special county committee made up of the clerk, prosecutor and probate judge specifically charged by statute with filling vacancies in county positions except that of the clerk. Wilcox submitted his application for appointment in October, he said today. The job provides no salary nor budget allowance but Wilcox said he asked for it because he figured it would be an asset to his private business, Wilcox and Erickson, Surveying and Mapping. His partner is Jack Erickson. County Clerk Harold Lund said the surveyor is called upon very seldom but could do work for any number of people in the county government structure as well as being referred for private work. Wilcox said it would be his duty to keep the county survey records in an orderly manner and up to date. He added that no records had been kept for 30 to 40 years. The only records available for government corners in the county would be from the state or Wexford County Road Commission, Wilcox said. Wilcox is a native of Manton and graduated in 1955 from high school there. He attended University of Michigan and worked primarily as a surveyor for the Michigan Department of State Highways until last spring when he went into private practice. In 1954, he became a registered surveyor.
Dec. 3, 1994
Criminal charges were filed against the owner of an adult bookstore in Cadillac, the same day a civil lawsuit against him by the city of Cadillac was dismissed on constitutional grounds. The civil case against Mitchell Street News and Video, formerly Cadillac News and Video, could be headed for a precedent-setting decision by the state Court of Appeals. Richard Joseph Olsafsky, 43, of Farmington was arraigned Friday on a charge of obscenity, Wexford County District Court records show. The charge involves knowingly disseminating or possessing with intent to disseminate obscene material. Olsafsky turned himself in at the court accompanied by his attorney, Carl Rubin, and was released on a personal recognizance bond following his arraignment. Rubin raised the spectre of an endless trial on the criminal charges, with so many videotapes to review for allegedly obscene material. “No one’s ever watched them, nobody knows what’s in them,‘ he said. “There’s about 3,000 hours of videotape. If the case goes to trial and the court devotes all day every day to viewing them, that would probably take 500 trial dates, and that’s without witnesses. Boy, I wouldn’t want to be on that jury.‘ Also on Friday, Circuit Judge Charles Corwin dismissed a civil suit by the city of Cadillac on constitutional grounds. The main issue he cited was the circuit court’s authority to prohibit distribution of obscene materials before a jury determined they were obscene.
