Oct. 14, 1921
Trains north are carrying hunters to the marshes and lakes where the ducks are supposed to be waiting and to the hunting grounds where the reports are that many partridges are in hiding in the underbrush. Auto parties also are passing through the city enroute to their favorite wildwood territory to be in readiness for the season on partridges, woodcock and rabbits, which opens Saturday. William H. Shrader went to Escanaba today where he will spend a week hunting ducks. Other Cadillac hunters are joining the weekend exodus of the shotgun bearers. It is unlawful to shoot quail until 1924. That the closed season is successful in allowing the increased propagation of these birds is borne out by a bulletin from the Department of Agriculture which says the bobwhite is plentiful this year and that closed seasons in many states have resulted in several times as many birds as could be found three years ago. A Big Rapids merchant who came down the Pioneer road Thursday reported seeing some deer near the big cut. Some are seen almost every season in that section of Missaukee County.
Oct. 14, 1971
Cars and leaves are posing the biggest problems for Globe Construction Co. paving crews working on a half-million dollar project on Cadillac streets. Work is underway in the areas along Stimson, Chapin, Howard, Evart, Hersey, Hobart, Cherry, Lynn, Cedar and Shelby streets, city manager Donald Mason said today. People are asked not to leave their cars on these streets during the day but to move them into driveways or onto berms until the paving work is done. Overnight parking on the streets, as long as there’s no snow, is permitted, Mason added. But cars should be moved early in the morning since crews are out soon after 7 a.m. Leaves are not to be raked into the gutters until paving is done, Mason said. Any leaves or other debris have to be removed ahead of the pavers, he added. The safety of people is also of concern to the city manager who said motorists have been driving around barricades getting into fresh tar and into the way of the workmen. The other day, a driver got her car between two pieces of the heavy tarring equipment and there could have been serious results if the equipment operator hadn’t seen her behind him, Mason reported. Manhole covers will be raised to meet the level of the new surfacing in the cases where this work is not already completed, Mason said. Some of the paving work will not be done this fall because of planned installation of catch basins in some areas and other work to be done but it will be finished in the spring, he added.
Oct. 14, 1996
The greater Cadillac area has been growing, but not quick enough to support all the grocery stores in town. Village Market on Mitchell Street in Cadillac will close its doors Friday. “We’re sad about it,” said Dennis Driesbach, Village Market supervisor. “We really wanted to see the store go. It’s unfortunate there was not enough business to pay the bills.” Starting today, most merchandise will be marked down 40%, Driesbach said. “It is not a matter of losing the lease,” Driesbach said. “It is a matter of a financial standpoint; the store has been underperforming.” Village Market, which is affiliated with Midland Groceries of Muskegon, a subsidiary of Roundy Inc. of Wisconsin, took over Michaels and renamed the store Village Market. Michaels, which was independently owned, purchased the store from Giant. “I think personally, a lot of the closing has to do with the town,” Driesbach said. “In my opinion, the town is over-stored; there are already too many stores for the size of the town here. It spreads things a little thin.” The closing of the store means elimination of jobs for 35 employees, including seven full-time positions. “The majority will be laid off,” Driesbach said. “There are some that would have the option, if willing, to relocate. But obviously, with one store in town there are not many options.” Driesbach said it is possible someone else may sublease the store.
