Aug. 10, 1922
It’s come! Circus day is here! Cadillac children from 6 to 66 were out on the Smith lot early today and saw the Hagenbeck-Wallace shows unload at the north yards of the Pennsylvania Lines. There were 12 elephants and the whole dozen of the “ponderous pachyderms” were in the street parade which left local boyhood aquiver with nervous excitement this noon. Late arrival of the trains from Petoskey slightly delayed the parade, a traditional circus feature which only the Hagenbeck-Wallace shows, of the larger outfits still on the road, continue in this day of high transportation costs. Animal cages, many open; gaudy wagons, bands and clowns galore, and the many animals and bright costumed performers were in the long line which trouped down Mitchell Street, turned on Chapin and back to the lot where the side show opened soon after. Cadillac was crowded with visitors from miles around, seeming to refute the reputation this city has as a poor show town. The street salesmen, with the brilliant wares, gave a carnival air to the scene, as the crowds started surging towards the grounds after the parade to swell the throngs already there, some of whom stayed practically all morning. The mystic tented city rose amid the usual colorful scenes of struggling teams, with six and eight horses in an outfit jerking the heavy canvas and stake wagons into place after the canvas boos had marked out the locations soon after the train arrived. The cook tent went up first, where the 80 men, women and children with the show get their grub. Meanwhile the horse tent went up and then the three main tops, the circus one itself, the menagerie and the side show rose. Later the dressing tents and other smaller ones were lifted. The rain, which fell before the parade wagons were replaced on the lot, failed to dampen the ardor of the crowds but merely served to hurry them into the tents.
Aug. 10, 1972
Nine months of work on the part of the Cadillac Charter Commission was culminated Wednesday night by completion of the final sections of the proposed new charter. Next step for the charter is assembly into final form. It will then be off to the governor’s office for his review and referral to the State Attorney General’s office to check on compliance with state law. In the meantime, the Charter Commission will work to provide a thorough appraisal of the new measure to Cadillac residents. There will be public hearings and explanations of the new charter provided before it is placed before the voters, probably in November. In Wednesday night’s action, the commission adopted a section that would give the City Council the option of providing for a uniform system of personnel management for all city employees below the level of department head. The council also adopted a provision covering the transition between the present charter and the new one. A third measure approved clarified the city’s responsibilities and obligations in the area of street and sidewalk construction and maintenance.
Aug. 10, 1997
The earlier starting dates of area schools are a sign of things to come. Cadillac, Lake City and St. Ann School all start their school years on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Heritage Christian in Cadillac is the only area school to start after Labor Day. Lon Schneider, superintendent of Pine River Schools, said the earlier starts are a trend students will have to get used to. The state, he said, is mandating additional student/teacher contact time, with the goal of expanding the school year to 190 days in 2006-07. Starting earlier is better than ending later, he said. “What we have found is that it is easier to hold a student’s attention earlier than later,” said Schneider. “The later the year goes into the summer, the harder it is to keep students on task. And, if we start later, if we have a bad winter and a number of snow days, we could be going into July to try to make up all the days.”
