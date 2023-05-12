Today in history: CTC fire does little damage

May 12, 1933
Repairs being made to the garage on the alley back of the first block of South Mitchell Street, the building now owned by Muche and Peterson, brought a comment today from Dr. W.J. Smith that he remembered when the old city jail was situated on that site and surrounded by a high board fence, during the term of Dave Adley as chief of police. At that time he was living in the Hotel McKinnon, operated by his father, C.R. Smith. The pigeons which are daily seen on Mitchell Street are descendants of some raised at that time at the rear of a saloon in that block, he says.
May 12, 1973
A harsh, but brief, thunderstorm raked Cadillac Friday night but the bonus of the rain turned into the evening thrill of a vivid rainbow reported one longtime observer of such things around the Cadillac area. The rainbow brightened the sky shortly after 7 p.m. but lasted only a short time. The spectrum extended from the northeast to the south and came to the horizon on both ends. A second rainbow came partly from the northeast and dissipated before coming to the southern horizon.
May 12, 1998
Cadillac High Schools student Craig Youngs was working on his pickup truck in the welding bay at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center when it suddenly caught fire. “I think it was gas leaking on the (welding) lines,” Youngs said. “It was a good thing both gas tanks were full. That prevented pressure from building up and causing an explosion.” Burning gas engulfed the truck in flames as students in the welding class scrambled for safety. The fire burned or melted lighting fixtures, an overhead garage door and interior steel ceiling panels. Since the truck was half in and half out the garage door, fire also spread to the exterior fascia panels over the garage door opening. Then something happened — witnesses disagree on what exactly did happen — but the truck appeared to have rolled out of the building into a courtyard parking area all by itself. School principal Rex Harley was across the courtyard watching the fire when he saw the truck suddenly roll toward him. The rolling truck took any fire danger away from the Thirteenth Street building. Two pairs of acetylene tanks stood in the welding bay near where the truck had been. The roaring blaze was spectacular but damaged none of the surrounding buildings.
