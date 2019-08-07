Aug. 7, 1919
The Cummer Manufacturing Co. has changed hands, the new interests having taken over all the stock of the Cummer heirs. The name of the firm will not be changed but a decided increase in the output is anticipated which will greatly benefit Cadillac. John P. Wilcox is president of the reorganized company, George R. Wilcox is secretary and treasurer, and Gale R. Wheeler is vice president and superintendent. The officers comprise the present stock holders. Egg and other crates and smut machines are the important products of the Cummer plant. The firm has recently acquired the national patent rights on the seed cleaning machine and expect to manufacture it extensively, backing the sales campaign with a national advertising campaign. The firm has been in the crate trade for 30 years, and already has an extensive market for egg, onion, bushel and other crates. Many cars of crates are shipped all over the country from the Cadillac concern and even greater activities are now planned.
Aug. 7, 1969
Barring heavy rain, the new section of Chestnut Street along Lake Cadillac is due to be primed Friday and blacktopped Monday, city Manager Donald Mason said Wednesday. Mason said the work is proceeding well on paving the new road between Linden and Lake streets. “Assuming we do not get a lot of rain we’ll hold to the schedule,‘ he said.
Aug. 7, 1994
With a little more than a month until the tournament, organizers have already received more than 200 applications for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. “The Macker people tell us the majority of the applications come in during the last week of the deadline,‘ said Gary Hagen, one of the co-chairman of the Cadillac tournament. The registration deadline is Aug. 12 and there is still plenty of room available for the Sept. 10-11 event. “We’ll have at least 900 teams,‘ Hagen said. Despite rumors that have circulated, the applications are not closed, he said. With the large number of teams anticipated, Cadillac’s population likely will increase three-fold for the weekend to about 25,000-30,000, Hagen said. Activities are planned along Chestnut Street between the boat launch and the middle school. Traffic will be rerouted to allow the basketball courts to be constructed on the street. The tournament is still being organized and volunteers and sponsors are still needed. “We’re excited about the tournament,‘ Hagen said. “We are about 2-3 weeks ahead according to what the Macker people have told us. Everybody’s working together just great. We’re really looking forward to the tournament. It’s family-oriented with no drugs or booze. It’s just a bunch of people playing basketball.‘
