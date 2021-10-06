Oct. 6, 1921
A system of school savings has been inaugurated in all the grade schools and the parochial school of the city and later may be extended to the high school. The “automatic receiving teller” made by the American Banking Machine Co., is being used and the installation in the schools was made by the American State Bank. In operation, the automatic teller is similar to the familiar stamp vending machines which dispense postage stamps. The children place their coins in the proper slot, push a lever and a stamp of value equivalent to the denomination of the coin is issued. This stamp is stuck on a folder which is furnished. When the child has one dollar or more in stamps, the folder may be taken to the bank and exchanged for a savings book. The stamps will be cashed if accompanied by an order signed by the parents. Savings clubs are being formed in the several schools and thrift armies started, with captains, lieutenants and other officers and the competition stimulates the children to greater efforts in earning and saving money. The competition is on a percentage basis of the number of children who save regardless of the amount saved. At the Whittier School Wednesday, where the system was installed by A.J. Koehler of Saginaw, many of the children were asked how they earned the money for savings stamps and they related that the money was given for excellent marks on report cards and earned caring for children, carrying water, raking leaves, doing errands and other forms of easy and profitable after-school labor.
Oct. 6, 1971
Purchase of the Stanley Fawcett property in Haring Township was confirmed today by officials of Woodward Development Co. of Southfield. Company official James Kennedy said the purchase has been completed but the firm plans to hold off determination of schedules for on site work until after Thursday night’s public hearing before the State Boundary Commission in Lincoln School. The public hearing is slated for 8 p.m. and will consider the city’s annexation of the Northern District Fairgrounds and the Fawcett property. Facett, today, said, “Woodward Development Corp. has acted in good faith and we have an in force agreement, with a good deposit, for purchase of the property.” The development firm plans to build a shopping center on the site and has requested water and sewer services from the city.
Oct. 6, 1996
What began as a shared dream for Sandy Dolack and Pam Blevins nearly three years ago will shortly come to fruition. The two Cadillac women have wanted to build an assisted living house in the area since they both left the nursing field in 1993. Today, construction crews begin digging the site, that by late next spring will house more than 20 senior citizens. Assisted living, although somewhat new in Michigan, has taken off elsewhere. Wisconsin and Oregon are model states. Dolack termed it “a step between living on your own and having to go into a nursing home.” The Curry House, named after Dolack’s mother, is off M-55 by 47 Mile Road. The one-story building includes 20 suites, each with a private bath and kitchenette, a shared kitchen, dining room and lounge. It’s the only assisted living home within a 60-mile radius of Cadillac. Meals, laundry and housekeeping services will be provided, but Dolack said “only if the resident wants it,” and coined the home’s philosophy, “help is available if needed.” Curry House expects to employ a staff of 12, including someone on-call 24 hours in case of emergencies. “The people of Cadillac deserve this type of senior care,” Blevins said. “It’s not fair to them to live their entire life here and then have to retire to Florida or somewhere else to get the services they need.”
