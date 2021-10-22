Oct. 22, 1921
Armistice Day this year will be observed in Cadillac only in a moderate way as with business conditions in their present state, the members of the American Legion feel that no large celebration would be appropriate. There will be a noise parade, a pavement dance if the weather will permit and a band concert. If the weather is bad, the dance will be held in some suitable hall. The floor of the MacDonald garage is saturated with oil and is not in condition for a public dance. In the evening the women’s auxiliary will service a banquet for the former service men and women and will provide an entertainment afterward. All service men are invited to come and bring a lady. The women of the auxiliary have been offered much assistance from other women’s organizations in the city and it is planned to have the Armistice Day dinner the biggest eating contest ever held here. The boxing show which was originally scheduled for the evening has been canceled by the Cadillac Athletic Club, so there will be no counter attraction to take the service men away from the entertainment furnished by the auxiliary. There have been some who have held to the idea that Armistice Day this year was to be a memorial day as on that day the body of the unknown soldiers will be buried in the Arlington cemetery. President Harding has asked that all flags be lowered to half-mast in reverence for this ceremony and it is appropriate to have an interval of silence at 11 a.m. out of respect for the dead. But the Legion has determined that victory should be celebrated and is generally opposed to making Armistice Day a day of sadness. “The armies in the field did not weep when the truce was declared,” says the statement, “and why should we start now.” One Cadillac man when approached with the proposal that he assist with the parade, said, “Armistice Day signifies the downfall of a nation; why should we celebrate?” Legion programs for the observance of Armistice Day will be guided everywhere by the solemnity of the occasion at Washington but everywhere too, Legionnaires will impress upon America that the day is to them fraught with the highest memories of living. It is victory that is being commemorated.
Oct. 22, 1971
Cadillac has finally won a three-year battle to install a traffic signal at an intersection heavily traveled by school children. State Sen. John F. Toepp of Cadillac today said that the Michigan Department of State Highways has authorized a signal at the N. Mitchell St. intersection with Gunn and Ayers streets near the Lincoln Elementary School. Toepp, the Cadillac City Commission and the Cadillac Industrial Association asked for a survey of the intersection three years ago. “We’ve had three different surveys,” he added. “We considered it a very dangerous crossing for the children,” the senator explained. “About 130 have to cross to and from school.” Toepp said it would be an automated signal operating stop and go between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., it will be an amber blinking light. It will be installed as soon as possible, he added.
Oct. 22, 1996
Two children playing with fire among their grandfather’s hay bales started a blaze that took 12 hours to extinguish and ruined thousands of dollars of livestock feed. Kenneth Sutton said he was having a restful Sunday afternoon while his 6- and 7-year-old grandchildren were playing outside. And then, his rest was broken. “I was lying down at about 3 p.m. because I was out coon hunting the night before,” said Sutton. “And then, my wife saw a fire out back and came and got me. I ran down to my tractor and tried to separate some of the bales from the burning ones. But then, I had to jump on my big tractor to get it out of there, and I had to get my baler out of there. I knew I couldn’t replace them. I got about five or six bales out of there and then the fire department showed up. I thought I could save more, but the wind came up and the fire went ‘whoosh’ right across the bales.” His grandchildren are being reprimanded, he said. “They are not allowed to come here for awhile,” Sutton said. “And all their privileges are taken away from them.”
