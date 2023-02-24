Today in history: DCA takes over July 4 celebration

Pictured is a clip from the Feb. 24, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “This sign follows the national standard and is in the new Michigan Manual of Uniform Traffic Control devices. Two have been installed on Granite Street in Cadillac on the east and west approaches to Cooley School. They were put up by Michigan Department of State Highways and went into operation Wednesday. They warn motorists of the possibility of children crossing the street, emphasized with a flashing signal.”