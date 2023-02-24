Today in history: DCA takes over July 4 celebration

Feb. 24, 1933
A car starter which failed to work delayed but did not prevent the escape of an unarmed robber who held up Edward Jackson at his filling station and took $42.81 Saturday night. The automobilist ordered six gallons of gasoline and while it was being put into the car tank he went in the washroom. When he emerged he forced Jackson, at the point of a gun, to enter the washroom and locked him in after robbing him of the silver and currency. When the car would not start the robber left it and escaped, apparently on foot, Jackson told police after he escaped from the washroom. Patrolmen Thalman and Lind responded to the call. They checked the car license and found it had been issued to W.B. Singleton, 34 Portage St., Pontiac, but after notifying the state police headquarters at Lansing and having the robbery put on the air were notified that the car had been stolen in Grand Rapids, Dec. 27, 1932. The robbery occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The car has been stored in a local garage by police. Patrolmen Robinson and Lind looked over the freight cars but did not find the suspected man.
Feb. 24, 1973
When the mailman trudged up the snow-covered walk to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, his load was a bit heavier than normal ... in fact, about 400 letters heavier. Friday, the mailman toted another “extra” 86 letters, all from youngsters throughout the Osceola County area, all addressed in one fashion or another to Deputy Fred Buck. The letters were in response to Buck’s request for the youngsters who have joined the Smart Set program to write him, telling in their own words why they decided to join. Buck has visited schools in the county, carrying with him a chance for youngsters in the fifth through the 12th grades to be “in” and make up an 80% majority of persons who really want nothing to do with drugs, but when “pushed, teased or prodded into believing they have to at least give them a try or they’re out of it, sometimes experiment just to be part of a group,” Buck explained. “Now these kids will have an identity and be involved ... not with drugs, not with pushers, not with potential killers, but with a program geared toward being someone with a pro-life attitude. Someone who can have fun, be alive every day of their lives and know darn well dope is for dopes.”
Feb. 24, 1998
Independence Day parade, fireworks and music will continue in downtown Cadillac this summer, even though the event’s primary organizer is moving on. The Downtown Cadillac Association has agreed to take over the Fourth of July celebration from Rick Lahmann, who has organized the day-long event the past seven years. DCA members plan to pick up where Lahmann left off. “We didn’t want to see it end,” said Carol Potter, director of the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau. “It’s got great momentum.” The best bet for celebrating July 4 back in the 1980s was going to a neighboring town like Lake City. Fireworks displays were sporadic in Cadillac. Lahmann said the Cadillac Area Tourist Association made the decision to bring the event back in 1989. he took over organization of the event in subsequent years and it built momentum every year, peaking a couple of years ago with a grand sendoff of Cadillac Olympic runner Paul McMullen before the summer games in Atlanta. Potter said DCA has had little time to plan this year’s event. She said they may consider holding the parade closer to evening events so people can stick around town.
