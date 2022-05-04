May 4, 1922
Those cute little fawns are to feed the big husky backs at the Elks pasture Thursday night and they are also supposed to put on an entertainment that will make the old timers guffaw right uproariously. The bucks will overlook everything that is not just according to precedent as “kids will be kids” and the dear little fawns are so inexperienced, you know. It looks as if the Elks would have to be patient and not criticize too much unless the affair is positively so raw that it cannot be overlooked even by such seasoned veterans as Henry Aldrich and some of the others with so many spikes on their horns.
May 4, 1972
Sharp criticism and “censure” was recently leveled at City Manager Donald Mason by the Wexford County Democratic Committee. The Democrats took action at their meeting last week at Mesick criticizing the condition of the city streets in Cadillac and censuring the actions of the city manager for “his failure to properly supervise the construction of Cadillac streets” and to “give the citizens of Cadillac an explanation for his actions.” Copies of the Democrats’ unsigned resolution were distributed Monday night to members of the press prior to the city commission meeting, but no copy was given to a city commissioner, the city clerk or the manager. The matter did not come up for discussion during the open meeting. When approached after adjournment, officials were unaware of the resolution. The resolution calls attention to the appropriation of $500,000 authorized by city voters to finance an extensive resurfacing project; claims the streets of Cadillac “have become hazardous to drive on, resulting in the death and injury of a motorist and damage to automobiles;” charges that the newly repaired streets have already become pitted and unsafe to drive on, and “even gravel streets could be repaired by simple grading” and they “fail to receive attention.” It further petitions the mayor and city commissioners to “urge the city manager to correct his mistake.” In the recent past, Mason has repeatedly released information relative to the progress of the paving project which is slated to continue about June 1. The resurfacing project started last fall and got about halfway before it had to be delayed because of winter weather.
May 4, 1997
Good weather has helped Kenwood Elementary students stay away from the television for a week. For Brenda and Wayne Foucart and their children Jessica and Jack, the past week has been easier than expected. “I’m surprised. I thought it would be harder for me,” said Brenda. The elementary school is taking part in National TV-Turnoff Week to prompt students to watch less TV all the time. Brenda said the last few days have changed her family’s perspective and brought them closer together. “We all decided we’re going to take a day off a week — Tuesdays,” she said. “We’ve had a good time.” Since TV-Turnoff Week began last Thursday, the Foucarts have kept busy gardening, walking, playing games, reading and working on a fort in their front yard. Jessica is also orchestrating a reading, writing and drawing club. On Friday, for participating and completing the program, Kenwood students will receive signed certificates and will be able to rollerblade at the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.