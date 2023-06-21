June 21, 1933
Two Cadillac firms, the St. Johns Table and Northern Chair companies, will have exhibits at the midsummer furniture market opening in Chicago next Monday. A definite improvement has been noted in the furniture business during recent weeks and the local concerns have felt the effect on their orders. The Table company is planning a larger exhibit than usual in anticipation of an improved market and has sent most of its samples already. The Chair company sent its display Tuesday. Influence of the Chicago Exposition is being reflected in new furniture which has a decidedly modernistic trend in design and both Cadillac companies have included pieces in modernistic style in their market samples. Glen Worden and M.L. Smith will leave the Chair company offices this weekend to attend and the company’s Grand Rapids and Chicago salesmen will also attend. John Wilcox expects to go next week. Howard, Kenneth and Robert Petrie and James Pappin all plan to attend from the Table company.
June 21, 1973
A survey is being conducted by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce to determine use by local business and industry firms of the Penn Central Railroad. George Stojic, who is on an extern program with the city manager from Ferris State College, is assisting the Chamber in this survey and results will be compiled for a report and basis for a possible stand to be taken by the Chamber at a public hearing in July on PCRR’s proposed abandonment of services in this area. The survey will collect information on the actual and potential use of rail service and the effect on local users if the Ann Arbor Railroad’s request for abandonment of ferry service across Lake Michigan is approved. Any person not contacted in the survey who would want to make a comment to be included in the result-report should contact the Chamber office, Manager Robert Jones said.
June 21, 1998
It’s what you don’t see that can hurt you. That’s the sad fact of water pollution. And while visitors to Lake Cadillac are scarcely aware of the factories to the north of it — the city’s layout being an important part of its appeal — what they don’t see may present a long-term health threat. Some of that threat is from a chemical trichloroethylene (TCE). TCE, a known carcinogen, is an industrial degreasing agent or solvent used to prepare metal surfaces for finishing. “In groundwater it just stays there,” said Brenda Irish, environmental quality analyst, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in Cadillac. “It’s heavier than water and it tends to go to the bottom of the aquifer. It’s what we call a dense, non-aqueous phase liquid. If it breaks down, it breaks down into even nastier chemicals like vinyl chloride, which is incredibly toxic. “It’s very hard to deal with when it’s in the groundwater. It’s hard to address those plumes. They don’t pump out; when you try, they tend to leach out in dissolved phases of chemicals so that you keep making a bigger and bigger plume.” A plume of TCE-tainted groundwater may be slowly moving beneath the lake. While other, more water soluble chemicals which are kinder to the environment have largely replaced TCE, problems linger. “We are working at a site near Reed City,” Irish said. “It’s an abandoned machine shop. From what local people have told us, they dumped the stuff out the back door. They had oily, dripping metal parts in the dumpster. It doesn’t take much. We’ve got a plume that goes from Reed City to the Hersey River, almost one-half mile. All from this little machine shop.” TCE was used at a since-defunct plating facility in the Cadillac Industrial Park and leaked into the ground. Cadillac addressed the problem of tainted soil near the city wellfield at the industrial park. TCE, though is creating another problem — on the shore of Lake Cadillac. The lake is not directly threatened. That’s because Lake Cadillac is one of the few lakes in the state that is a water supplier. Water from Lake Cadillac actually supplies groundwater, rather than taking it in. The lake is also at the headwaters of the Clam River. AAR, which had been involved in buying and selling aircraft and aviation-related equipment, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, including instruments, for 30 years, acquired the Cadillac plant as part of a 1981 purchase of Brooks and Perkins. Site monitoring began shortly thereafter. The DEQ says that monitoring indicates that pollutants have been released since that purchase. “Acceptable” levels of TCE are set at five parts per billion for drinking water. Levels above that are considered to pose a health risk to the average human being. The “hottest” well site at the AAR plant tested at 27,000 parts per billion. DEQ officials are concerned that this plume of carcinogenic chemicals will end up in the wells of homeowners on Holly Road, or move west.
