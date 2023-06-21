Pictured is a clip from the June 21, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has set up wells to monitor quality of groundwater downstream from the AAR Cadillac plant. Lake Cadillac is not directly threatened by contamination as the lake does not take in groundwater. DEQ officials said that groundwater flows underneath the lake. Holly Road wells, possible the Pine River, might be threatened.”