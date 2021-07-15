July 15, 1921
Thursday was the healthiest day Cadillac has had this year. There was no use in getting sick or in having the toothache as nearly all the doctors and dentists were at Missaukee Park on their annual outing. The professional men displayed all their well-known characteristics and evolved many new ones for the edification of their fellow practitioners. Dr. Doudna of Lake City and Sair C. Moore, M.D. of this city, caught all the fish worth catching. Dr. Bill Meek fell in the lake to accurately gauge the depth. Doc still has a stiff neck from his aquatic exploit. Dr. P.W. Bloxsom can sing. He admitted it and was forced to improvise an impromptu choir, which he led with much satisfaction, say the rest of the gang. Dr. Bellows of Tennessee, Dr. Huntley of Lansing and Dr. Wallace of Detroit were special guests and Dr. Earl Duncan MacDonald also was there. "The ice was not what it was cracked up to be," said Dr. Knight and Fred Heath is thinking about giving up dentistry and studying aesthetic dancing. Equestrian medals were awarded to Drs. Smith and Miller for their performance on the speedy steeds.
July 15, 1971
State Highway officials would cooperate with Wexford County and the city of Cadillac in designating a truck route from M-55 to the northwest part of Cadillac, according to information given at a meeting Wednesday afternoon. During Wednesday's meeting, and also one several weeks ago, the need for such a route was expressed by Cadillac citizens. It was pointed out that heavy trucks from the east and to the east need to travel on Division, Mitchell and other center-city streets to get to the industrial area of Cadillac. At an earlier meeting, it was suggested that an interchange on the proposed U.S. 131 expressway be provided at 13th Street so that trucks coming from the east and south could use the new expressway and exit at 13th Street and then follow that street westward. Wednesday highway department officials said it was not practical to provide such an exit in their plans. However it was stated that the county and city could provide a roadway northward from M-55 near Crosby Street, northward to 13th Street and then westward. The state department would permit and cooperate in placing signs to designate this as a truck route with proper exit signing on the expressway. It was also brought out Wednesday that present plans will go forward for the reconditioning of M-55 from Cadillac eastward to the Wexford-Missaukee county line in 1973; also, relocation of M-55 from the county line to M-66 in 1974-1975. At Wednesday's meeting were representatives of the Michigan Department of State Highways, local resort operators, Chamber of Commerce highway committee members and Cadillac and Wexford County officials. Studies show that most of the traffic going east and west at the east side of Cadillac is local traffic. Vehicles include those of persons coming to Cadillac to shop and to work in Cadillac's industries and commercial establishments. For this reason, it is felt that very few would be interested in a by-pass around the city, except trucks wishing to visit the city's industrial center in the northwest part of the city. It was pointed out that pulp wood trucks from the east, heading for the paper mill in Manistee, will be able to skirt the city on the south after the new U.S. 131 expressway is completed, providing it is built on a route east of the city. Trucks could go onto the new U.S. 131 east of the city, then go south to M-115 and back onto M-55 between the lakes. It was reported that there are long range tentative plans to possibly build a new route for M-55 south of the city, somewhere near 44 Road.
July 15, 1996
When Lake City school board president Susan Rogers requested a motion to dissolve the system's adult education program, school board member hesitated. It was a motion none of them wanted to make, yet they approved the action 5-0. The move lays off full-time employees who worked from as little as 3.5 hours per week to one 24-hour-per-week person. The dissolution also ends the annual opportunity for 14 adults in the Lake City area to gain a high school diploma. "It is a devastating loss to this community," said Julie Coon, board secretary. "It appears to me that there is no opportunity for people in a rural community to get a diploma and we are literally powerless to stop this." The board took the action following cuts to the completely state-funded program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.