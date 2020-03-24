March 24, 1920
Real estate was never more active in Cadillac than it is this spring. The industrial boom which the community has enjoyed has been reflected in most unusual activity in shifting residence property. In fact some citizens have sold their homes without the precaution of arranging other quarters and their unfortunate situation has added to the scramble for desirable homes. Mitchell Street also is seeing considerable activity. Two business blocks are understood to have been sold this week although no papers have been signed as yet. Among the recent transfers is the sale of the George Williams residence on East Cass Street to C.R. Abbott. E.J. Haynes has bought the Busby home on the same street and William Kaiser has purchased the Charles Barton property next door. City property is changing hands very fast. One real estate dealer disposed of 10 homes last week. The rapidity with which the homes advertised in the W.H. Faunce list drop out each week is an excellent indication of the activity. Owing to the fact that many homes are purchased on contract the deeds are not recorded promptly at the courthouse and it is not possible to obtain a complete list.
March 24, 1970
Postal service in and around Cadillac remained "normal" today except for volume according to local postal officials. All mail carriers and other postal workers are on the job as usual today handling mail, a spokesman said. The big difference in the local situation is reported as being far-below-normal volume. Only about half the usual amount of mail is being received in Cadillac. The spokesman said this was caused by an embargo on mail deposits and shipments from many cities where postal employees are on strike. Mail for Cadillac is coming through the normal deliveries by star routes and hypo trucks and arriving on time. Cadillac mail comes directly from Lansing, Grand Rapids and Saginaw as well as having other shipments through the sectional center at Traverse City.
March 24, 1995
A Cadillac High School student faces expulsion and criminal charges for taking a gun to school. The gun was discovered at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday by school officials. Students at the school told a teacher that a 17-year-old student had a gun in her possession, said Tom Jobson, Cadillac High School principal. The teacher then told Jobson that the student may have a weapon. Jobson had the assistant superintendent and a school counselor search the youth's bag, where they found an unloaded .32 caliber revolver, a Cadillac Police Department report says. The student was detained by police after being given a chance to call her mother, Jobson said. Wexford County Prosecutor Bill Fagerman said he plans to issue a warrant for the student's arrest. He said he planned to make a decision on the charges after conferring with Jobson. Jobson said the student's motive is unclear. "There is a lot of confusion," he said. "We have no concrete information now." School officials stopped their search as soon as the gun was found, Jobson said. No ammunition was found with the gun but that doesn't change the impact of the school's mandatory expulsion policy for students who take guns to school. The student will be expelled for 180 school days.
