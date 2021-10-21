Oct. 21, 1921
Ernest R. Ramsey, detective attached to the state police office and a deputy sheriff from Cass County, were in Cadillac today in connection with the Dowagiac murder mystery which surrounds the killing of William Monroe, wife and daughter. The family of Monroe formerly lived in Sherman and Mrs. Monroe lived in Mesick for a time. The officers have been visiting these villages and other towns in this section of the state in a search for clues to a possible motive for the triple murder. The theory held some time ago that Monroe might have incurred the enmity of a defendant in a court case in which Monroe was a juror, has never developed beyond conjecture. Old acquaintances of the Monroe family have been interviewed by the officials from Dowagiac, who have had the assistance of Sheriff Nixon, but no positive information has been obtained as a result of the inquiries.
Oct. 21, 1971
Supt. Sherman Martin of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District today announced his support of a five year county millage freeze. The freeze, which has been in operation in Wexford County for five years, will be on the Nov. 2 county election ballot for renewal. “Wexford County was one of the first counties to establish this millage freeze. Presently there are about 15 counties with fixed millages and several of these became effective with the 1971 tax year, which puts Wexford County in an enviable position. The five-year period has run out in Wexford County and this must be re-voted Nov. 2,” he said. Martin added voters should realize the millage freeze proposition is a continuation of the present status and not any new taxes. He said the freeze was accepted five years ago by a vote of the people under a provision of the new constitution. The freeze set the rate of millage that schools, county and townships would receive under the millage limitation, but increased the millage to 15.8 for the county and schools, plus another mill for townships if they so desired. Prior to this freeze a committee of six people, the Allocation Board, each year would have to meet several days to divide the 15 mills among the eligible units. For several years only the county and schools in Wexford County received an allocation, the townships none. Of course, the committee members were paid a salary and expense,” he added. Martin said that five years ago all units concerned were not in agreement on a millage freeze, but the voters said ‘yes.” However, this arrangement appears to have been very satisfactory and all units now favor the fixed millage, Martin said.
Oct. 21, 1996
A call reporting a plane in possible peril turned out to be nothing more than a false alarm. Wexford County Sheriff’s Department received a call about 3 p.m. Saturday from a Harrietta man who reported a low-flying plane. He said the plane may be in trouble. Michigan State Police from the Cadillac post had cars in the area and searched the area, said Trooper Frank Keck. State Police called Selfridge Air Force Base to see if they had any reports of a plane in trouble. “We had three units in the Caberfae area looking for it,” Keck said. “Then we got a call from Selfridge saying they received a transponder beacon.” A transponder beacon is a trouble signal. A Coast Guard helicopter and State Police units from Manistee aided in the search. Air Force personnel called back to the state police saying coordinates of the beacon were from another area. The search was called off about 8 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of overdue planes at any of the airports,” Keck said. “It was probably somebody on a color tour.” There were no reports Sunday of any missing airplanes or persons, Keck said.
