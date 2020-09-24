Sept. 24, 1920
The Wolgast divorce case was settled Monday when Judge Fred S. Lamb granted Mrs. Mildred Wolgast a decree on grounds of cruelty from Adolph "Ad" Wolgast, former lightweight champion prize fighter. The Wolgast case, which has been standing as No. 1 on the chancery calendar of the Wexford Circuit Court many terms, was the only case settled Monday, the opening day of the term. W.H. Yeard was the attorney for the plaintiff. The boxer did not enter an appearance here and Mrs. Wolgast therefore had to go to California where she began a suit for maintenance. Wolgast countered with an action to divide the property and this finally was arranged, both California and Michigan property being divided. Previous to the suits in California action had been taken in the Wexford Probate Court under which a guardian was appointed for Wolgast. The career of Wolgast attracted almost as much publicity following his decline as a fighter as it did in the days when the scrappy "Ad" put Cadillac on the fistic map. Adventures in Chicago, internment in a Wisconsin institution and financial deals in the far west were the highlights. A few months ago Wolgast started boxing again, meeting some pugs in the southwest. It recently was reported that he had undergone an operation in which interstitual glands of a goat had been given him in an effort to recover his fighting ability. The younger brothers are now in the ring game.
Sept. 24, 1970
An appeal of the Wexford County Zoning Commission's decision to allow an animal burial ground in Cedar Creek Township will be considered at a meeting of the Wexford County Zoning Board of Appeals Friday night. The meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Cadillac, follows the filling of an appeal Sept. 11 by John Nickoloff, who owns property near the proposed burial site. Signatures owning property near the proposed site are being collected on petitions protesting the burial grounds. At their meeting Sept. 3, the Wexford County Zoning Commission approved a special use permit to James F. Willhite of Detroit to allow the burial grounds. The permit was issued on a one-year basis renewable each year, and stipulates that the burial grounds be inspected twice a year by health officials. Willhite told the commission 600 to 700 animals — mostly small pets taken from the Detroit area — would be buried at the site every two weeks.
Sept. 24, 1995
Reed City parents and students carried picket signs in front of the high school and the county health department to protest what they say is a lack of concern over what they perceive to be an epidemic of head lice. The seven picketers — three mothers and four students — held signs last week for about six hours that stated "It's my head — I want them dead" and "Students need to know, parents need to know, the bugs need to go." "We are picketing because there is a bad case of head lice going around. The school didn't seem to want to do anything and the health department didn't want to help," Hersey parent Theresa Reinhold said. Both school and health department officials deny that there is an epidemic.
