May 28, 1921
The search for the source of the typhoid fever cases in Cadillac has not yet been successful but the state officials who are here are confident that by Thursday they will have run down the trouble. As a precautionary step until the exact source is found, one dairy line today was forbidden to distribute its regular milk. Nothing positive has been learned but it was noted by the state investigators that 21 of the 24 cases they have listed were served by this milk farm. The affected firm is the largest milk distributor in Cadillac. It gets milk from three producers. There might be a human carrier of germs at either of these three milk farms or the retail bottling plant of the distributor. Or there might be some other source of infection at the three dairies or the station, arising from improper drainage, contaminated water supply in which bottles were washed, etc. All of these clues are being run down as rapidly as possible by the three state health experts but in the meantime the precaution of temporarily shutting off this route was taken. With 24 cases listed and three more possibilities today under observation, a general danger of quite an epidemic exists and the state men are taking no chances. The state reports on the epidemic list cases on the following streets: North Mitchell, Waldo, Fourth, Third, Haring, Ernest, Granite, Wood, Aspen, Pollard, Cotey and Bremer. Milk bottles are the latest important theory advanced as the source of infection. It is pointed out that there was one case of typhoid existing in Cadillac some time ago although there was no quarantine, the state inspectors say. Milk bottles from this case might have carried the germs to all the other homes. This case is said to have developed from cleaning out the sewage disposal plant, which was demanded by the state health authorities. The state men are insisting on strict sterilization of milk bottles at all homes where there is typhoid and urge it universally in the city during the present conditions. Milk is the greatest carrier of epidemic diseases and dirty bottles are a great danger. This is a preliminary precaution in fighting typhoid, it is said, and the proper preliminary step to take. The state men have little patience with Cadillac's practical disregard of the usual practices of municipalities in safeguarding the milk supply. The city should have a pasteurization plant, they say, and regular inspection should be enforced by the city, not only tests of the milk and cows, but inspection of the barns and examination of all individuals connected with the industry.
Mary 28, 1971
Investigators in the killing of a 14-year-old Merritt girl are asking a van driver, who may have information in the death, to contact them. Police want to talk with the driver of a medium- to dark-colored full-size window van that was in the southbound U.S. 131 scenic rest area north of Tustin on May 17. The girl's body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. that day by two Big Rapids sixth grade students returning from a school field trip. The students discovered the body in a wooded area near the overlook. Police said an autopsy showed the girl died of "a penetrating wound to the abdomen," but released no other details of the autopsy. Detective George Pratt of the State Police Post in Reed City said additional investigators are being brought in and the scope of the investigation is being expanded. He said they expect to consult with representatives of the Department of Defense and Department of Justice later this week and obtain results of crime scene evidence in the near future from the State Police crime lab. Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher said the Defense Department and the Justice Department are helping police analyze the make-up of the person who would commit a crime of this type. "Officers associated with the case are optimistic that as the crime scene analysis reports begin to come in and the consultations are completed, they will assist in determining who is responsible for this hideous crime," Pratt said in a written statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.