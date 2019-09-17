Sept. 17, 1919
Long before Cadillac had turned over in bed this morning the crowds began streaming into the city from all parts of the surrounding country for the first big day of the Northern District Fair. It was Wexford County Day today, but the visitors came from far beyond the confines of the county and shortly before noon it was evident that there would be more than 5,000 people within the enclosure today. The weather prophet has kept his promise and even on Tuesday, opening day, there was a 50% increase in attendance over last year. The airplane which was delayed at Big Rapids by a lack of high test gasoline there, arrived in Cadillac at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. The horse stalls are full this year, the racing stock being the largest ever gathered at Cadillac, which is most gratifying to W.W. Hodges, superintendent of the speed department. The racing program starts at 1:30 p.m. today and two good events are carded.
Sept. 17, 1969
April, 1969, sales in Cadillac were up about $200,000 over the April 1968 figures, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce reported today, quoting a report from the Michigan Department of Treasury which is based on sales tax collections reported for that period. Sales for the same month in Wexford County were up about $250,000, representing a 1% increase, the report said. This is just a little higher than the national average, chamber sources. Sales in Cadillac in April of 1968 were $2,620,000 and in 1969, $2,829,000, according to the report. County sales were $3,250,000 and $3,500,000, respectively.
Sept. 17, 1994
Three Cadillac industries want to keep the Wexford County Landfill free of discarded rubber. Cadillac Rubber and Plastics and CRC Paulstra have formed a joint venture to study possible uses for rubber waste in their manufacturing processes. NOC Industries also is part of the venture. The purpose of the consortium is to explore feasible ways to make the discarded rubber productive, said Robert Van Dellen, president of the Cadillac based marketing/consulting firm that will conduct the research study. “It’s a very complicated issue,‘ Van Dellen said. “We are entering a new and exciting territory.‘ Several studies have focused on recycling tires, but few have dealt with scrap rubber by non-tire manufacturers, Van Dellen said. The research study will examine ways to recycle scrap rubber and potential uses and markets for it. Officials have declined to be specific about the amount of waste rubber currently being discarded in the Wexford County Landfill. Van Dellen did say, however, that the manufacturers are generating thousands of pounds a week of waste rubber.
