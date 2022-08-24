Aug. 24, 1922
Edwin Huested of Cedar Creek Township started a suit against the Patrons Mutual Insurance Company for the purpose of satisfying an award which was made through that company in Lansing last November. On June 22, 1921, all of his property burned and he lost over $12,000. After the fire, the insurance company adjusters adjusted the loss under the three-fourths value claus and then appealed to its arbitration board, which decided to allow Mr. Huested only $2,700. The plaintiff claims that the board of arbitration acted fraudulently and in bad faith and is bringing suit to set aside his award. He desires to recover in the suit now stated in Circuit Court of this county, the value of his loss as provided in the terms of his policy.
Aug. 24, 1972
Observations and recommendations for safety precautions were filed with the Northern District Fair Board, Wednesday, by John O’Bryant, Michigan Department of Agriculture fair inspector. O’Bryant was on the grounds Wednesday on an inspection tour of fairs throughout Michigan. He noted that the local grounds had been mowed, weeds had been cut, junk and trash had been hauled away and buildings had been painted and whitewashed and “it looks like a clean fairgrounds.” O’Bryant recommended that horses not be ridden among spectators and should be walked to and from the show rings. His report also indicated a need for more restrooms on the grounds.
Aug. 24, 1997
To the likely relief of some commuters, city officials may raise the speed limit on a stretch of Division Street. The section from Seneca Place to Leeson that’s now 25 mph would increase to 35 with city council approval. City engineers are currently surveying the stretch via traffic counters, which measure not only speed but daily vehicle flow detailing the day’s heavy times. Results of the survey, expected next month, will be passed along to the Michigan Department of Transportation for review. City manager Pete Stalker said the state has guidelines to help figure speed limit changes. Criteria used include the number of traffic stops, flow and speed. “They go by the 80th percentile and how the road is designed, the speed is appropriate if 80 percent (of drivers) are within the posted speed limit,” he said. “If a lot more are going more than the posted limit, then you need to ask why the speed is excessive, was the road designed to carry more speed, what’s the topography like?” Stalker’s received comments from drivers advocating the increase because the road “is so long and straight.” Then again, there’s comments from Division Street residents, who want the speed to remain 25. “So you have to find a balance between those two,” Stalker said. Cadillac Police Lt. Al Nelson said police write quite a lot of tickets on that stretch. “Certain roads have a tendency to be that way, especially if the houses are set back from the road, traffic tends to go faster,” he said.
