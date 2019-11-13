Nov. 13, 1919
With the Commercial Bowling League underway, Coach F.H. Vincent is centering his activity on the formation of the Commercial Basketball League for the YMCA winter sport season. Rules and arrangements for the tournament have been completed and the blanks are ready for signature at the "Y." Plants or groups desiring to enter teams should apply at once as the schedule will open Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Business Men's Volley Ball League schedule will start soon, also, and all men interested should apply to the physical director for assignments. More interest is being demonstrated this season than ever before and a most interesting winter of athletic activity is predicted by the "Y" authorities.
Nov. 13, 1969
Department of Natural Resources commissioner Carl T. Johnson today expressed disappointment in a stand taken Monday by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners opposing a pike spawning marsh project on Lake Cadillac. Board members Monday morning discussed the project briefly in relation to their more serious concern for drainage problems and took formal action during the afternoon against the plan. Board members voiced objections on two counts against the project: they objected to releasing pike fingerlings into the lake which they contended is a natural walleye lake, and they said the damming and ditching would compound already serious drainage problems in the area. Today, Johnson said a ditch is to be dug around all of the spawning area, by-passing the pike marsh and acting as a drainage ditch for the entire area. Many complaints have been received about the flooding, he said, and the DNR thought it could do a "good turn" and have a pike marsh too. "Apparently, the board of commissioners is not interested in reducing flooding in the area," Johnson said. A DNR official from the Cadillac office would have been available to show county board members drawings and plans for the project, Johnson added, "but apparently the board is not interested in an engineering explanation of the project." A pike marsh would only return the area to its natural state of about 100 years ago, Johnson contended.
Nov. 13, 1994
The Cadillac school board will be asked Monday to approve the application for the "preliminary qualification" of state bonds for the proposed school building project. That is one step in the process that will include placing a millage proposal before district voters to build a new high school and renovate existing schools. In other action, the board is expected to: Consider approval of a contract with the Cadillac Educational Support Personnel Association, representing custodians, maintenance personnel, books and bus drivers; appoint coaches for boys track, assistant boys track, assistant track, girls freshman basketball and boys freshman "B" basketball; adopt a revised policy to meet the new state requirement of one-year suspension of any student determined to have brought a gun to school.
