Nov. 22, 1919
The car of surplus army food and clothing purchased by F.H. Ashworth and W.G. Walters in Detroit has reached Cadillac. Although shipped from Detroit Nov. 8 it did not reach here until today. The railroad company was unable to spot it today and the sale will be held Tuesday from the Webber-Ashworth Co., basement if the car is spotted Monday.
Nov. 22, 1969
For the fifth consecutive year, a Christmas tree grown in the Cadillac area is destined to grace one of New Orleans’ largest shopping centers during the Yuletide season. Marshall Brehm has contracted with a floral firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, each year to supply as large a tree as he could find for the Oakwood Shopping Center. This year it’s a 40-foot blue spruce taken from the C.R. Westman yard as 218 Delmar St. Brehm and young Robert Westman were buddies in the old Franklin School just across the street when they were young. He said if he had taken notice this big tree probably was just a little one at that time. Westman now lives at Naples, Florida, and his mother spends her winters here. Friday’s shipment included four big trees from Cadillac bound for the southern city, Brehm said. The others would be used in various other public areas there. The special spruce will have 3,000 decorative lights strung on it, he added.
Nov. 22, 1994
Construction of a state Department of Natural Resources office in downtown Cadillac should begin next spring and be completed before the end of 1995, city officials said. City officials were expected to sign a lease with the DNR today, paving the way for the move of the DNR District 6 office from Mackinaw Trail. Recent negotiations brought an agreement that resolves some earlier concerns with the project among city council members. The next step will be the sale of about $2 million in construction bonds by the city building authority, officials said, probably next month. The city will lease the building from the authority, and lease it to the DNR. Architectural drawings for the two-story, 19,000 square-foot building are almost complete, said City Manager Robert Hamilton. Bids should be let soon after Jan. 1. The target date for completion is Dec. 1, 1995. The building will be located on an L-shaped parcel bounded by Mitchell Street businesses, West Chapin Street, West Cass Street, the AMVETS post and the active railroad line, including the right of way of the former railroad line recently purchased by the city. Lease negotiations continued until late last week, said city attorney David McCurdy, with “some significant changes made as recently as last Thursday.‘ The agreement calls for the DNR monthly lease payments to cover principal and interest payments on the construction bonds, plus maintenance, operation and all other costs. The exact payment has not been determined, McCurdy said, because exact amounts such as monthly bond payments and other costs are not yet known. For instance, $170,000 has been budgeted for environmental cleanup of the site, but the city will only pass on the cost of the actual cleanup to the state.
