Today in history: DNR notes pike fry loss at marsh

July 13, 1933
“Small fruit, grown through irrigation of sandy lands around Cadillac, would furnish the foundation for probably the largest business connected with this city,” said W.F. Johnston, county agricultural agent, today. For the last three years, authorized by the Wexford County Farm Bureau, Mr. Johnston has been studying this proposition. He has made a study of the methods of the Kellogg Nursery Co. at Three Rivers, which has 120 acres under irrigation; the Grand Rapids plant of Eniar Yuker, which has 27 acres; different farms around Muskegon, Fremont and the Michigan Agricultural College at Lansing and has been watching for an opportunity of getting a demonstration started near Cadillac. The farm agent has become much interested in the proposition and convinced that the land surrounding Cadillac furnishes one of the greatest opportunities in the state for overhead irrigation. Lake Mitchell, Lake Cadillac, Pleasant Lake, Stoney Ledge and smaller lakes in this county furnish basins where water could be drawn directly from the lakes. Besides the flat lands surrounding these lakes are only about from 16 to 20 feet above water level. Fremont, in Newaygo County, is pulling water up 109 feet. “If the lands surrounding the city of Cadillac that have these water advantages were put under pipes they would furnish employment for more people, who would make more homes, pay more taxes and buy more things and wear out more stuff than those employed by any plant in the city. These lands would furnish the raw product for a canning plant annually and would mean pre-coolers and furnish the foundation for probably the largest business connected with the city,” Mr. Johnston stated.
July 13, 1973
A population increase of one million experienced by Cadillac in April has dwindled to almost nothing, and the Cadillac District Headquarters of the Department of Natural Resources isn’t sure why. One million northern pike fry were introduced April 19 to a pike marsh constructed by the DNR near Lake Cadillac at a cost of $50,000. The fry were to be released into Lake Cadillac about mid-June after they had reached a size large enough to fend for themselves. But a combination of factors has worked against the DNR in the first year of the marshland. “We didn’t get any production from the marshes here,” Bernhard Yelkinen, DNR fish biologist, said today. Yelkinen listed three factors which could have significantly contributed to the lack of production at the marsh: a fluctuation in water temperature after the fry were introduced which caused a significant decrease in the amount of planktonic organisms available for pike to feed on; a high population of mud minnows which may have significantly preyed upon the introduced fry; several weeks after the fry were introduced approximately 12 inches of water was lost from the marsh when the water control structure temporarily failed. If there were fingerlings in the marsh at the time, they possibly migrated from the marsh.
July 13, 1998
In the past year, a $31 million state prison has become a reality in Lake County. A $6.5 million loan was acquired for a county courthouse and jail renovation project and its community foundation was recently awarded $10,000 in grants. Lake County is on the move. Evidence of its progress was further realized last week with the groundbreaking for a 5,000 square foot facility that will house FiveCAP Inc., Community Action Agency and Head Start. It will serve as a family development center, provide before and after school child care and adult education. FiveCAP assists low income individuals and serves Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Manistee counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.