Today in history: DNR notes pike fry loss at marsh

Pictured is a clip from the July 13, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Mike Creede of 220 Chapin St., finds that practicing his baritone can be much more enjoyable at City Park, even if he does have to devise a little different way of reading the music. A senior at Central Michigan University and a member of the Chippewa Marching Band, Creede is getting in a little early practice before band camp begins next month.”