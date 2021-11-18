Nov. 18, 1921
Mayor P.F. Powers, president, and C.R. Smith, director of the Indian Trail Camp, attended a meeting of the official board at Grand Rapids Wednesday, at which time the prospects for next year were discussed and other matters pertaining to the operation and conduct of the camp here. Last year the camp did more than three times as much business as during the first season of its operation here. This leads the directors to the belief that next year will also show a corresponding increase in the receipts of the camp. The camp was started at an unpropitious time, said Mr. Powers, owing to the depression that affected business so soon afterward. With better conditions certain to prevail next summer, tourists will be more numerous. It is believed there will be a greater influx of visitors than ever before. It is possible that Mrs. Stella Bogart will again be in charge of the local camp next season and this will insure the same excellent cuisine and appointments that has made the Cadillac camp a night control for hundreds of motorists bound in either direction over the Mackinaw Trail. It is planned to make further improvements to the camp during the early months of next spring and summer.
Nov. 19, 1971
Michigan Department of Natural Resources law officer Donald Bell of Cadillac is luckier than a lot of deer today. He’s alive. Bell has two advantages over a deer, however. He can think, and he can crawl. It may have saved his life. Although it was his day off, Bell was investigating another hunting violation in a wooded area in Cherry Grove Township near Benson Corners at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when two shotgun blasts were fired in his direction. The first struck his open car door, blowing out the driver’s window. Bell, who was about 40 to 50 feet in front of the car, said he dropped to the ground and tried to get behind a tree. A second shot was fired in his direction. “I didn’t know where the first shot came from, so I hit the ground and tried to crawl behind a tree,” Bell explained. “Then I believe the hunter shot at the sound of me crawling through the brush. It was too late to be hunting. It was heavy dusk, nearly dark. My own feeling is that the hunter shot at what he thought was the movement of a deer.” Bell said he questioned a number of hunters in the area after the shooting and found one with a shotgun. The incident is still under investigation, however. Bell, who is one of 18 officers covering the eight county sixth district, said that hunting violations “as a whole were up quite a bit over last year.” He said they varied from beer and loaded guns in cars to failing to tag deer. It makes a long deer season for the DNR officers, sometimes 18 to 19 hour days in Bell’s case. Deer gun hunting hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but Bell explained that it is too dark “at both ends” for very safe hunting. “When we look into hunting accidents, it’s shooting at sound or shadows in heavy cover that is usually “to blame,” he said. Bell’s advice to hunters? “Make darn sure you know what you’re shooting at!” He has no intention of becoming a hunter’s trophy on his day off or any other day.
Nov. 19, 1996
The state Corrections Department plans to clear the way for a maximum-security prison for teenagers on land that opponents believe may contain a Native American burial mound, a spokesman said. Members of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians last week asked the state Natural Resources Commission not to sell the 140-acre parcel in Lake County’s Webber Township until an archaeological survey is completed. The mound is about 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and about 3 1/2 feet high at its peak, Jay Sam, a spokesman for the Manistee-based Little River Band, told the Ludington Daily News. The band wants the state to guarantee that the site will not be “damaged, destroyed or altered” if the survey proves it is a burial mound, he said. “We aren’t here to block the prison, merely to protect the mound site,” Sam said. “It has to be left as it is as much as is practical, and provision has to be made that it will remain as it is.” The state intends to sell the land to a private developer that would build the Michigan Youth Correctional Facility, a 480-bed facility for teenagers convicted of violent felonies. “As far as we are concerned, this is going to be the site, regardless of whether this may be an Indian Burial ground,” Corrections Department spokesperson Warren Williams told the Daily News. “If it is proved conclusively, we could cordon off and build around it. We don’t anticipate this will be a problem.” The Indians’ request for a survey of the site was supported by archaeologist Wesley Andrews, who said he and tribe members located five similar mounds in the area earlier this month. “Two mounds were partially destroyed in the 1940s by a road going through them, and area residents remembered human remains and artifacts were taken out at that time,” Andrews said.
