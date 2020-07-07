July 7, 1920
"The prevalence of insect pests and the appearance of plant diseases frighten many farmers needlessly," says W.F. Johnston, who further states that there are but four things to remember in combating the destroyers of crops. "There are but two varieties of bugs that the farmer is interested in," says Mr. Johnston, "those that chew and those that suck. The chewers are the grasshopper, blister beetles and other well-known pests while the suckers are aphis, various worms and insects with bills. The chewers are equipped with strong jaws and they literally eat the leaves and stalks of the plants; the suckers live on the juices of the plant foliage, causing the structure of the plant to break down and wither. "For any insect that chews the best method of control is arsenic in one of its various forms. This is taken internally by the bug, as it eats the leaves. The suckers do not eat the surface of the leaves, but bore into the plant and take the juice, which cannot be poisoned. Therefore the only way to kill suckers is by spraying the poison directly on the bug. For this purpose nicotine is best, the ordinary mixture being black leaf 40. Fungus diseases on trees may be controlled by the application of lime sulphur, while on plants bordeaux mixture is more effective. There are thousands of species of insects and many fungus diseases but they will all respond to the methods mentioned."
July 7, 1970
No warrants had been issued as of noon today against three persons alleged to have chased ducks on Lake Mitchell with a boat Wednesday evening. Officers of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department, who are conducting the investigation, say that the three men accused of the act have denied it. The allegations stem from the report of several Lake Mitchell area residents who told officers that the act had occurred. Officers reported that a citizen recovered the bodies of two ducks but were later lost to wildlife when the bodies were left near the shoreline. A witness gave officers the registration number of the boat allegedly involved in the violation. Deputy Gary Sundberg stated that the violations include reckless use of a motorboat, littering and conservation law violations. Ira Sandelius also witnessed the chase and alleged killing of the ducklings Wednesday evening. Sandelius said three men were in a small outboard boat and chased the ducks about 200 feet from shore. He said several persons who live along the shore near the scene began yelling at the men trying to get them to stop chasing the ducks. Sandelius said Arnold Peterson yelled at the men and then went out in his boat to chase the men away. He is reported to have secured the registration number of the boat. Sandelius also took after the men and followed them to a point near the Lake Mitchell-Cadillac canal and secured the boat registration number. He said the men kept chasing the ducks for about 10 minutes, trying to run them down.
July 7, 1995
The Department of Natural Resources is seeking help finding those responsible for the deaths of two collared black bears. DNR Law Enforcement Officer Tim Burke said a black bear, killed by a gunshot wound, was found June 25 between Mesick and Wellston. A second bear is believed to be dead after its collar was found in Kalkaska. A DNR biologist was doing aerial tracking of bears when a distress signal was heard coming from the collar in Kalkaska County. The collar was found to have been sliced off the bear. The carcass of the second bear has not been found. "There is no question there was intervention," Burke said of the second bear. Burke said he believes it is improbable a collar could be removed from a live bear. Burke said he does not believe the two incidents are related. He believes these are the first two killings of collared bear in this area. The bear found near Mesick was a 3-year-old female collared in February, said Larry Visser, a DNR wildlife research biologist from the Houghton Lake district. Burke said the post mortem examination of the bear indicates the bear had been shot. The bear was dead for about a week before it was found, Burke said. "It appears there is some evidence the bear that has been killed was getting into a bird feeder," Burke said. "(The shooting) may have been an attempt to drive it away from the property." The second bear was probably a victim of poaching, Burke said. "Most people have not encountered a bear so it is very unusual to have encountered a bear and to encounter a bear with a firearm," Burke said. "And there is no reason to be in the woods right now with a firearm."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.