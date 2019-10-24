Oct. 24, 1919
Secretary C.R. Smith of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce today announced another new industry for this city, a machine company. A site has been obtained north of the Cadillac Lumber Co. property on Haring Street back to the railroad tracks. Construction of the plant is expected to get under way before long. Local manufacturers and business men are organizing the new company to take the place of the Cadillac Machine Co. This industry, taken over by the Acme Motor Truck Co., is now so busy on automobile construction that it can no longer handle much outside work and the new industry will do general machine and repair work. Another important possibility for the new company is the manufacture of the Helm Brick machines, formerly turned out by the Cadillac Machine Co. The Chamber of Commerce is negotiating for many other plants. While negotiations in several cases have proceeded so far that local men look for definite results none of the propositions are as yet sufficiently advanced for publications. One of the possibilities is for a new veneer plant and some capital has been raised for such an undertaking. The Kol Ben Wheel Co. proposition is proceeding as well as could be expected. The various delays over the legal steps necessary in the moving of the plant are tiresome but necessary. Payments on the first installment of local stock pledges are coming in at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Oct. 24, 1969
Cuts in some areas of military budgets seemed to be Sen. Philip Hart’s answer Thursday night to finding funds for projects on the home front. Sen. Hart addressed about 100 Democrats after a dinner hosted by I.T. Wedin. Guests represented Democratic parties in Wexford and several surrounding counties. Speaking off the cuff and from a fistful of notes “every politician carries,‘ the senator’s comments ranged through a variety of national and local interest topics. He questioned the advisability of building military might while ignoring needs at home. In a way, Hart defended President Nixon’s right to make decisions in which he believed while still questioning some of the wisdom in those decisions. Hart said, as Americans, we can be mature enough to realize that the President of the United States wants to come up with the right answers to everything. Switching his reference away from the President and to public demonstrations and reactions to many problems, Hart said all citizens would have a better chance to discover truth if they would restrain party enthusiasm. This does not mean to suggest areas in which there could be better performance, he added. Some of the bigger problems of national concern get lost in local objections to higher taxes, demonstrations, teacher pay problems, pollution control questions, and the day-to-day irritants, Hart said.
Oct. 24, 1994
Even though the Evart Landfill has been closed for nearly a decade, the city of Evart still has a big mess to deal with. Now the city is being sued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to ensure that the landfill is cleaned up. The lawsuit was filed in the 30th Judicial Court in Lansing Sept. 30, naming Evart Products, Chrysler Corporation and Harold Stieg as defendants in addition to the city of Evart. “The state just wants to make sure that it is cleaned up and has filed a lawsuit to determine who is responsible,‘ City Manager Mike Freer said. “In the past, it has been a question of who would be responsible for the cleanup and one way to resolve that is to go to court.‘ According to Freer, this is a unique situation because both parties named in the lawsuit agree on what ultimately needs to be accomplished. According to the lawsuit, Evart Products is being named as a defendant because it previously disposed of hazardous wastes in the landfill and from 1987 to January of this year Chrysler Corporation owned Evart Products. Stieg also was named as a defendant because he operated the landfill at the time that hazardous waste was being dumped there, according to the suit. The Evart Landfill is located in Osceola Township just south of the Evart Airport. After 40 years of operation, it closed in 1985 and is currently owned by the city as well as Evart Township.
