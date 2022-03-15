March 15, 1922
Cadillac’s 1922 Automobile Show, toward which the attention of all local motorists is turned, will swing open to the public Thursday night at 7 p.m. In previous years an afternoon opening has been arranged but the difficulties of arranging the decorations and storing the cars of the MacDonald Auto Sales Co. will make it impossible to open the display of new models, accessories, tires and parts until evening this year. The automobile shows that have been held in other parts of the state within the past several weeks have demonstrated that “the show’s the thing” in the automotive industry. It is the best thing for the prospective purchaser as it gives the only real opportunity for comparison of appearance, value and utility. It is the best thing for the dealer, because it attracts to one place most of the motor enthusiasts and those who need but a little sales talk to make their final decision. An automobile show cannot well be held in Northern Michigan or in other cities more favored by the winter climate. The garage owners at Cadillac were very wise to postpone the show from the original dates of March 2, 3 and 4 as with the heaps of snow and piles of ice and the temperature around zero or below, the enthusiasm of the motorist is as thoroughly chilled as was the wind that swept across the city. This week promises to be ideal for the show. The touch of spring is in the air. The early morning concert of the newly arrived robins; the balmy breeze that blows the promise of spring and the fast disappearing ice and snow makes the hands itch for the steering wheel and the foot yearn for the accelerator. The roads will be dry enough for short tours in a few more days and this is the time when those who have no autos are commencing to plan on financing one or to pick out the ones in the class they have decided to enter. Those who already own cars are wondering how much they can get on a trade in or for cash and the show will give the chance to find out all these things and more, too, as the dealers have the time and the willingness to answer all questions.
March 15, 1972
Wexford County is again going on the record opposed to antlerless deer hunting. Monday afternoon, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners introduced a county ordinance to prohibit doe hunting. The commissioners authorized the introduction to incorporate a “model ordinance” circulated among Northern Michigan counties earlier this year to keep the language consistent in those ordinances which go to Gov. William Milliken with requests for his signature, the final authority to give the ordinance legality. The county has tried on several previous occasions to take such action but has been advised by the Dept. of Natural Resources that this is outside a county’s jurisdiction. At this time, however, several northern Michigan counties are adopting ordinances to prohibit antlerless deer kills and forwarding them to the governor. If the governor vetoes the ordinances or refuses to sign them, the counties could pass them anyway with a two-thirds vote of the board membership, Wexford County Commissioner Harry McNitt said Monday.
March 15, 1997
In light of the recent problems with the city commission as well as other concerns, some Manton residents have formed the Concerned Citizens Action Committee, which hopes to add new life to the community. They will meet 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of the NBD Bank building in Manton. As a start for change, the committee sent out an 18 question survey and fact sheet to all registered city voters. The survey asks them to rate such things as the police chief and the resolution on the issuance of information to the media and public. Jack Dontje, the group’s head, said “many citizens wanted to start a non-profit organization to help the community. What’s been going on with the city commission is why we did this.” The group plans on presenting its findings to the commission as soon as possible. Monday night the group hopes to have many of those surveys returned and plans on discussing them. “There could be a lot of good to come out of this,” Dontje said. The group would like to preserve and improve the community through involvement and awareness, providing factual information and an alternative medium for public communication, Dontje said. Goals for the group include youth involvement groups, city beautification, fire and police department fund raisers, school function fund raisers and helping families in need, their mission statement reads. “The meeting is open to anybody who wants to show up,” said Dontje. “Citizens who might be interested or concerned are welcome to attend.” The group has met three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.