Feb. 8, 1931
With an ideal winter day provided by a kindly weather man Cadillac’s Winter Carnival got off to a fine start this noon with the dog races and the parade, with a large crowd of spectators. The parade was led by Mort Moon, mounted, and followed by the Legion Bugle corps. Queen Virginia and her attendants, Jayne Wagner and Josephine Carrow, rode on a bob-sled drawn by two horses. There was a high white throne for the snow queen and the sled was decorated in white and small evergreen trees. The high school band was in the line of march and then there were hundreds of children, a large contingent marched carrying skis, others rode on toboggans and sleds attached to automobiles and still others had dog sleds. A pony cart bore the label “Paul Bunyan and his Winter Queen.‘ John Widgren, 82, was easily the winner of the prize for the oldest man on skis while Clifton Berthof and Richard Anderson were the only ones on snowshoes. Automobiles were decorated with winter sports equipment and many of them had as occupants people in sports costumes. Five state highway snowplows brought up the rear of the parade, the big rotary leading the four V-plows. “Spectator Cars‘ joined on at the end of the parade and went to the toboggan slide where the first events of the afternoon program began with crowning of the queen by Senator A.J. Engel. Tonight there will be a baseball game on skates at the rink and the Petoskey C.H.S. basketball contest in the Lincoln gym. Sunday afternoon there will be the “corn polo‘ act on the rink by Holmen Brothers and then the Petoskey-Cadillac hockey game. After the scheduled events the rink will open to the public.
Feb. 8, 1971
Dogs are a big problem in Osceola County and “it’s going to snowball,‘ Prosecuting Attorney Clarence Sahlin told the Osceola County Board of Commissioners today. Sahlin, along with Sheriff Donald Grein, asked the commissioners if the dog license or dog pound problem could not be placed on a committee for consideration. The county has a law stating dog owners must have their dogs vaccinated and licensed. According to Sahlin, lots of people don’t get them vaccinated, thus don’t qualify for licensing. Then, people who do get their dogs licensed say, “Why doesn’t my neighbor have to?‘ Sahlin said the county sheriff’s department has no facilities for impounding dogs. Grein later gave the monthly sheriff’s report. The report included 16 dog complaints. Grein said this does not mean they only had 16 complaints. It means those are the only ones the department dealt with. Grein presented the commissioners with dog pound plans used by Lake County in construction last year. Lake County used prisoner help and donations to finance their dog pound. The sheriff reported that they took care of over 575 dogs last year. The pound can hold dogs for three days, then they try to sell or give away unclaimed animals. The dog warden is very busy, the sheriff said, but he will try to get him up to Marion on Saturdays. Commissioners referred the matter to the Health Committee.
Feb. 8, 1996
A doctor maneuvers a tiny camera inside a patient’s abdomen, watching on a 21-inch TV monitor as it approaches the gall bladder. Using the monitor as a guide, the surgeon then inserts a tiny surgical stapler into the abdomen through a small tube and closes off the artery and duct at the base of the gall bladder with metal clips. The doctor feeds a tube into the abdomen, and directs a tiny laser blast that severs its connection with the liver. The gall bladder is guided to the small tube, emptied of its contents and the deflated organ is then removed through the tube. It’s not science fiction, or even an experimental procedure being tested at big-city medical centers. Doctors at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac perform “laparascopic‘ surgery on a regular basis, most commonly in removing gall bladders from patients with gallstones. The laparascope refers to the tiny camera and light, that can be inserted through a small incision in the navel. Another small incision allows for tiny surgical instruments to be inserted into the abdomen. The procedure can sometimes replace the common “open‘ surgery with a large incision and the inner organs exposed, that is usually shown on TV medical shows. Laparascopy can sometimes be used in appendectomies, hernia repair, lung biopsies, tubal pregnancies and diagnosis of some conditions.
