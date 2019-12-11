Dec. 11, 1919
The new express packing rules are now in effect, according to a statement made by Agent A.A. Osthoff, in charge of the local express offices. Express shipments over 25 pounds must be forwarded in wooden containers or cartons bearing the boxmakers’ certificate as to strength and size requirements under the 25-pound limit will still be accepted if wrapped in paper. Agent Osthoff advises Christmas shippers not only to send their holiday packages early but to see that they are properly packed and accurately addressed. “We expect a very heavy movement of Christmas gifts by express this year,‘ said Osthoff, “and this at a time when we are handling a greater amount of traffic than at any period in the history of the railroads. Any shipment over 25 pounds must be sent in special containers. We will be very glad to give full information as to how to prepare Christmas presents for shipment.‘
Dec. 11, 1969
Plans for downtown caroling Friday night as a part of the “Save a Life for Christmas‘ drive were discussed during Wednesday night’s Christmas party for members of the Future Homemakers of America. Girls from the Junior High and Senior High FHA groups will join for caroling around the Christmas tree on Mitchell Street and collect money for the Jack Harrison family, who will be purchasing a kidney machine soon. It was reported that collections from the canisters placed in local businesses have already netted about $120. The group also discussed its recent project to send Christmas gifts to children in Vietnam, and then joined in decorating the home economics room for Christmas.
Dec. 11, 1994
Police seized marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia in Cadillac raids that netted the arrests of seven adults and two juveniles. The arrests were made by the Traverse Narcotics Team after two drug raids Thursday in Cadillac, police said. Four of the adults were charged Friday in Wexford County District Court. The others are awaiting arraignment and further arrests are expected, said Matt Wohlfeill, community services officer for the Cadillac Police. Cadillac Police and TNT officers executed two search warrants late Thursday night, he said, and seized half a pound of marijuana, $675 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a 1985 Ford vehicle. “In the big picture (half a pound) is not a lot, but for here it’s a pretty big amount,‘ Wohlfeill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.