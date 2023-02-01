Today in history: DPW talks sewer loop around Lake Mitchell

Pictured is a clip from the Jan. 31, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “This 57-inch by 168-total-inches two piece table has been put into the meeting room in the courthouse for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. The table was built by Steve Lazar of 444 E. Chapin St. and Feb. 12, county board members will consider payment of his bill for $450. The table has 10 shallow drawers and a total of 12 legs. It was made in two pieces to facilitate easier removal from the room when the room serves as a polling place.”