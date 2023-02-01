Today in history: DPW talks sewer loop around Lake Mitchell

Feb. 1, 1933
Thirty men sat down at the Brotherhood supper last evening in the First Baptist church. In the absence of the president, Glenn Titus, C.A. Morris presided. Following a spirited songfest, B.C. Shankland spoke of the probable effect of the 15-mill tax amendment on the school system of this city in particular, and the state in general. He stated that he was being criticized for calling attention to the serious situation with which our schools are faced and in answer to such criticism said that if the patrons of the schools were left in ignorance of the facts, and in August the announcement was made that the schools would not open in September, that he would then come in for much censure for not giving warning of the very serious situation. Judge Millington commended Mr. Shankland, saying that he had no cause to apologize for his action. He likened Mr. Shankland’s position to that of a president of a company, if knowing that the company was facing bankruptcy and did not acquaint the stockholders with the fact, he would be derelict to his duty.
Feb. 1, 1973
Resolutions will be requested from the Selma and Cherry Grove township boards asking that the Department of Public Works conduct a preliminary study toward a sewer loop around Lake Mitchell. The requests were authorized Wednesday night by the DPW after nearly 45 minutes of discussion and debate on an initial resolution that would have obligated the townships to agree to play the full cost of the study if the construction project were not funded within three years. The study cost is estimated at $7,500. After the first resolution was proposed, DPW Secretary Gaylord Kurtz said he felt the townships should not have to back the entire cost. “It might indicate that the DPW felt only the two townships would benefit from the project.” Kurtz said he feels the county board should finance the full study, then, if the project is not funded, the townships could be assessed a “reasonable” portion of the study cost. “Loss of the lake” is of primary concern to the entire county, not only the immediate property owners, Kurtz added. An amendment which would have modified the townships’ responsibility to 50% of the cost if the project failed to gain federal or state funding assistance within three years also failed to gain support and the initial motion was turned down in favor of the simple request to have the townships ask that the study be done. Apparently, financing for the study will be determined later.
Feb. 1, 1998
Despite being deaf since early childhood, Robert Williams has competed in wrestling for the Manton Rangers for the past two years, as well as playing football. With his interpreter, Cindy Stemple, communicating questions and relaying his answers, Williams said he enjoys wrestling a great deal. “I wanted to try it — and I wanted to beat some people,” Williams said about his interest in wrestling. “There’s all kinds of different things — I don’t think I could pick one specific thing.” Manton wrestling coach and athletic director Jim Smart said Williams has been a solid addition to the team. “He’s a pretty neat kid,” he said. “I think getting involved in regular ed has helped his self-esteem, and he’s gotten involved with other kids. He’s not just filling a spot for us — he’s been around .500 and won a couple medals. He’s an integral part of the team.” “I have to keep changing from 215 to 275, and Mr. Smart asks me if I mind going up,” Williams said. “Sometimes I still beat them.” Williams started at nose tackle on the Ranger football team last season after playing on the junior varsity. “Oh, it’s fun,” Williams said. “I really enjoy football, and I’m going to join again, and I’m going to join the wrestling team again.”
