July 20, 1922
Dr. John Leeson, one of the grand old men of Cadillac and one of the last of his contemporaries in establishing a city upon the site of the village of Clam Lake, is dead. Dr. Leeson was one of the earliest settlers in this locality, having come here in the days when the present city of Cadillac was a wilderness. He was the first physician and druggist to settle in Clam Lake, and in his professional capacity did much for the health and comfort of the other pioneers. The end came to Dr. Leeson at his home, 114 Holbrook St., Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., a few days before his 87th birthday anniversary. Death resulted after senile gangrene after an illness of about six weeks. During the past seven years Dr. Leeson was blind and consequently not active in his business affairs, although he kept his hand on all the details of his several interests. While handicapped by his affliction, Dr. Leeson retained his wonderful memory and could tell names, dates and other data of things that no other living man in Cadillac could remember. He was a veritable encyclopedia on the history of Cadillac and Wexford County and could without error recall the successive incidents in the growth of the city. John Leeson was born in England. He moved with his parents to Canada in 1850. The young Leeson taught school for some years, then came to Michigan and studied medicine at the University of Michigan and at Detroit, graduating from the Detroit College of Medicine. He practiced medicine at Manistee for two years, then came to Clam Lake, now Cadillac, where he has since resided. During his residence here, Dr. Leeson built up an extensive business in proprietary medicines, his Tiger Oil having a sale in all parts of the country. He compounded his formulas himself in his little laboratory on Beech Street, up to the time he became blind and then directed the manufacture of the products until he was taken with his last illness. Dr. Leeson was a staunch believer in the future of Cadillac. He won the ridicule of his associates in the early days by buying several plots of land in the outskirts of the village, his faith in the ultimate growth of the city being justified by subsequent developments. He acquired considerable property in his lifetime and owned several valuable pieces of real estate on Mitchell Street, among them the corner where the Cooperative Hotel now stands and the corner building on Beech and Mitchell across from the Masonic Temple.
July 20, 1972
Rodney Parker, Lake City Republican candidate for state representative, 103rd District, today called for the resignation of Robert Redman as chairman of the Missaukee County Republican Committee. In a letter to the executive committee, Parker stated officials of the party are precluded from becoming actively involved or using their official party positions in the election of one candidate in a party primary, according to Republican Party policy, custom and rules of fair play. Parker charged that Redman is using his position as chairman to actively campaign for another Republican in the race for state representative 103rd District and therefore should be censored by the executive committee. Parker also stated that two other officers on the county committee, who incidentally are employed by Redman, are also actively engaged in the same campaign contrary to party regulations. Parker is a Missaukee County Republican Precinct Delegate and former member of the Republican State Central Committee. Redman said today that “I have not publicly endorsed any candidate and neither has the Missaukee County executive committee.” Redman said he had no plans to resign. Redman denied support for the two other 103rd District candidates, Ralph Ostling of Roscommon County and Richard Friske of Antrim County, but admitted that one employee, Mrs. Larry Gotts is heading Osmond’s campaign. She is also treasurer of the Missaukee County Republican Committee.
