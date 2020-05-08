May 8, 1920
The Dreamland theatres in Cadillac and Traverse City have been sold to the Fitzpatrick-McElroy Co., owners of the Lyric theatres in both these cities and of a string of houses in other cities of Michigan. The Dreamland theatres were owned by Harry and G. Lote Silvers. Harry has been resident manager of the theatre here for many years and his brother has been manager of the house at Traverse City. The deals were made by E.J. Miller, who had charge of the construction of the Lyric theatre here. The acquisition of the two Dreamland houses will give the Fitzpatrick-McElroy Co., full control of the field in Cadillac and Traverse City. The Dreamland theatre here will continue to be operated separately, there being at present no plans for consolidation. Edward Saether will be manager of both houses. Harry Silvers will go to his fruit farm near Traverse City where he will spend the summer. His plans for the future have not been made further than that. The Dreamland is being remodeled and a canopy has been built over the sidewalk.
May 8, 1970
State Democratic Party Chairman James M. McNeely and staff members are scheduled to meet with Wexford County Democrats at 12:30 p.m. May 17 in the Sun 'N Snow Restaurant. The session is part of a tour organized "as a first step in a 1970 victory for the Democrats." McNeely will sound out local Democrats on the political pulse in the county and will conduct a briefing on statewide campaign tactics. It is expected that McNeely will give an assessment of the nomination and the possibilities available for other statewide offices. He will also explain the party's new computerized voter identification program (VIP), which McNeely has said can make possible a total Democratic sweep in the 1970 elections. The VIP, by use of computers, makes it possible for each county to distinguish between registered voters and unregistered persons and pinpoint the Democrats. McNeely has stated, "This is the year that the Democratic Party can and will sweep the state because Nixon and Milliken have failed to keep faith with the electorate." Wexford County Democratic officials said the meeting is open to the public and all Democrats.
May 8, 1995
Cadillac police officer Matt Wohlfeill was standing honor guard at the Oklahoma City federal building bomb site when a woman who lost family members in the blast approached him. "She put her arms around me and started crying and said, 'Thanks for coming, you brought our hearts back to us,'" Wohlfeill recalled. Wohlfeill and 68 other off-duty police officers from Michigan formed a caravan from Lansing to Oklahoma City over the weekend, delivering more than $70,000 in donations for bombing victims, teddy bears for a children's hospital and thousands of letters and pieces of art from children all over the state. The group went to show support of Michigan residents and counter negative publicity the Michigan Militia has received. They formed a procession of 29 marked police cars, with Wohlfeill driving relief for two Eaton County Sheriff's deputies. They were hoping "not to get in the way," Wohlfeill said, little knowing what kind of reception they would get. A clue came in Tulsa, when about 80 city police cars lined the freeway and people stood on overpasses and waved — even though it was 1 o'clock in the morning. Almost two hours later, as they approached the outskirts of sprawling Oklahoma City, 50 or 60 city police cars blocked freeway entrances, lights flashing and the drivers waving and applauding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.