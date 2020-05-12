May 12, 1970
A dress code "philosophy" was adopted Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools' Board of Education. The action means there will be no specific code of dress for students. "School is a place for education. Education should include an understanding of proper grooming and dress," Supt. William Smith said in his "philosophy" statement, adding: "Neatness of appearance and cleanliness of person reflect an expression of pride in oneself, in one's school, and in one's community. When the dress or grooming of a student is so extreme that it is damaging to property, violates reasonable standards of safety, health, hygiene or decency, it is disruptive to the educational process. It is then that a school must request that parents require an appropriate change or modification of their son's or daughter's appearance or dress," Smith said. Dress Code Committee adult Chairman Keith Baderschneider and student co-chairmen Mike Bell and John Harrold conferred briefly on the statement and accepted it. Baderschneider said he was thankful for the ability of young and old to communicate in a "congenial" manner. Referring to an apparent lack of communication between students and adults in other areas of the country, Baderschneider asserted, "Thank God it isn't lacking here in Cadillac." Smith said the dress code "philosophy" went into effect immediately.
May 12, 1995
A new Cadillac police officer dedicated to working with area youth could ease parental concerns over school safety, and help head off problems with certain youth downtown and elsewhere, officials said. "Our crime rate is going down but our youth crime rate is going up, as it is in every community in Michigan," said Robert Denslow, Cadillac public safety director. "When we can dedicate a police officer to working with youth, that will make a big difference." That officer could be at work by the middle of the summer, with the help of a federal grant. The officer will be hired with the understanding that funding is set for only three years, and the position is not guaranteed beyond that. In accepting the federal grant last week, city council members asked if a police officer was really needed just to work in the schools. "I don't want to zero in on the schools," city manager Robert Hamilton said. "There is a need to have another officer working with the youth of the community." The officer could be based in the schools part of the time, but would also work out in the community with youth who are not in school. The officer would also be very visible in the summer when students are out of school, Hamilton said. "I think it would be a real positive step," said City Council member Gordon Baas, who is also a probation and parole officer for Wexford County. Baas said an officer focused on youth could help prevent problems, rather than having to deal with them after the fact. It could also counter any perception that area schools aren't as safe as they used to be, after recent incidents of students bringing guns to school, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.