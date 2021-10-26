Oct. 26, 1921
Drivers of horse-drawn vehicles are required to display lights at night, the same as motorists, under a law passed by the 1921 legislature and made effective May 6. This law is designed not only to protect farmers and others who drive horses, but also to protect motorists from liability for hitting a dark vehicle that suddenly looms up in the road. Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd quotes from the act in the 1921 Public Acts: “It is hereby declared to be unlawful for any person to drive, or to cause or permit to be driven, upon any incorporated village or city street or a trunk line highway of this state, any vehicle, including wagons, buggies and carriages drawn by horses or other draft animals, during the period, or any part or portion thereof, from one hour after sunset to one hour before sunrise unless there shall be displayed in a conspicuous place on the left side of such vehicle a light of such an arrangement and character that the same may be plainly seen either from the front or the rear at a distance of not less than three hundred feet.” Violation of this law is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine to not exceed five dollars.
Oct. 26, 1971
Forty high school students are constructing a house in Cadillac as a 1971-72 project of the building trades class of the Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Center. Students from Cadillac, Lake City, Manton, Mesick, McBain, Marion, Manton, Northern Christian and Pine River High Schools are working to complete the three bedroom ranch home, at Chestnut Street and Vick Avenue, by spring, said Robert Deck, vocational director of the school. “Right now, the kids are really working just to get it closed in before the snows,” commented Thomas Sessions, assistant vocational director. On-site supervision is provided the high school juniors and seniors by Roye Meis, building trades instructor, while the entire program is supervised by an occupational advisory committee which includes three contractors and two shop teachers, said Sessions. The students are scheduled to complete all work on the building, which began in February except for excavation, including carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical, landscaping and decorating according to area building codes, Deck said. Deck and Sessions said the students will learn the correct skills, taking in mind all aspects of the construction job, to prepare them for later work in the field. Resource persons, such as electricians and plumbers, will come to the construction site to perform and aid the students in different phases of their work, said Sessions. Both Deck and Sessions said there is excellent enthusiasm among the students in the operation because it allows them to pursue something in which they might have a particular interest. The house, upon completion, is estimated to sell for between $25,000 and $28,000 after being appraised by area realtors and banking institutions, Deck said. The money will be used to finance a similar building trades project next year.
Oct. 26, 1996
Buying a used car can be as easy as checking a computer screen. Motor Mall USA in Lake City opens Monday, promising buyers a new experience in used car buying. “We have valet parking,” said Jim Siler, Motor Mall owner. “People will be greeted by a non-commissioned, salary personnel. It will be all very low pressure. Nobody is going to ask if you are going to buy today or pressure you into buying.” The greeter will take the used car shopper over to one of four computer terminals in the store, Siler said. The shopper then will be able to choose to look at any type of vehicle. Several different automakers will be displayed on the computer screen. Buyers will touch the screen for the make of choice. An actual color picture of the vehicle will appear on the screen. “It will show all four sides and list all the options and the price,” Siler said. “If you want to drive the car a runner will get the car and bring it to the valet and you can go for a drive.” Siler said he hopes to have 100 cars in stock by the time the store opens Monday. He plans to carry 250 cars after a few months of operation. “We are part of a franchise and will have more than 7,000 cars to choose from,” Siler said. “Of the cars we have, 80% will have 20,000 miles or less and be under full warranty.”
