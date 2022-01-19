Jan. 19, 1922
“The extent to which the average parent is interested in school affairs was indicated in the pitifully small attendance of parents at the school debate of last weekend between representatives of Manistee schools and of Cadillac,” said Perry F. Powers, a former member of the Board of Education, who added that there were hardly a dozen patrons of the school in the small audience in the high school assembly. “I do not wonder the teachers are sometimes discouraged,” he continued, “with reference to the results of their work. Many weeks of training and drilling have been given to the young people who took part in the debate. The subject, relating to the open shop and the conditions of labor, should have attracted hundreds in this city who should be thoughtful on that subject and interested in connection with it.” Criticism of the schools and of the results they are seeking to obtain usually comes most liberally from those who are the least inclined to give anything of their time or effort for school encouragement. It would have been a helpful indication of interest on the part of parents and school patrons if every seat in the high school assembly had been filled in the debate and if it had been necessary to make special seating arrangements. The incident of the evening deserved such an attendance and it would have been helpful to the work of the superintendent, principal and other high school teachers if there had been such a manifestation of interest and effort on behalf of the schools and of the work they are seeking to perform.
Jan. 19, 1972
Like it or not, drug traffic has reached Cadillac. “The stuff is here,” Wexford County Sheriff Robert Hill told the Cadillac Exchange Club Monday night. “And, I don’t care what anybody says, it’s here to stay. A lot of people say we don’t know what we’re talking about, but I’ve got a desk drawer full of drugs.” How widespread? “I would say 5 percent of our kids have experimented with it by the age of 14,” he estimated. Hill stressed that Cadillac is no longer a “nice little back country” city. Time and distance are no longer an element. “We’d like to believe we don’t have problems,” he said. “But we do. One hundred miles is nothing. Our kids are going out — others are coming in. What we thought 10 years ago was a big city problem is now our problem. Our 13, 14 and 15 year old kids are dealing in narcotics.” Hill stressed three prime areas in combating the drug problem — stronger laws and penalties to aid police work and serve as a deterrent, involvement of citizens and establishment of closer relationships with youngsters. “Lowering drug penalties doesn’t help,” he frowned. “A stiff penalty is about the only deterrent. We have heard tales about a young lady in the junior high making $50 a day selling joints. She couldn’t be in a safer place. The police can be seen coming. It’s like being in a marked car. But, if we get in an unmarked car, we’re called sneaky.” Signs to watch for in young users are listlessness, sleeping more than usual and grades dropping, he said. Pot smokers may have burns on their lips that resemble cold sores.
Jan. 19, 1997
The village of Buckley has joined a growing list of Northern Michigan communities trying to limit the negative effects of sexually-oriented businesses. The village council passed an ordinance prohibiting any “bottomless” or female topless public nudity. An exception is made for breast feeding babies. “We had been kind of concerned as a community after the porn places came in at Chum’s Corners, and we wanted to be protected,” said village treasurer Jacqueline Cade. “We will work on some more ordinances with our attorney.” Public places are defined in the ordinance to include “privately owned structures and/or grounds” that members of the public are invited to, including “bars, restaurants, hotels, cabarets and dance halls.” A violation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine, plus court costs. That is similar to the provisions of an ordinance banning nudity, that was passed this week by the Haring Township Board of Trustees. The Buckley ordinance will take effect Jan. 28. “We’re just trying to do what some other communities have maybe not succeeded in doing,” Cade said. “We’ve kind of been forced to do it by what’s happened in Chum’s Corners.”
