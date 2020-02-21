Feb. 21, 1920
The influenza situation was marked by no great change today. There were no more deaths, which seemed encouraging, but there are sufficient new cases to keep the health officer very busy. The school will not open Monday. When closed this week it was announced at the High School that students should return Monday unless notice to the contrary was given. Dr. Ralston today told the school authorities that the situation was the same and that the schools could not open Monday. Further than that he did not predict. Supt. G.A. McGee says that formal notice will be given through The Evening News when classes are to resume and asks that parents and pupils refrain from telephoning. He has no further information than that the schools are closed indefinitely and that as soon as the opening date is decided it will be announced. The same applies to the ban on churches, lodges and theaters, the health officer says. Notice will be given of the lifting of the order as soon as conditions warrant. The Philanthropic Divisions, which have been distributing soup to families where all are ill, are in need of more. The Boy Scouts are handling the deliveries. Any who are willing to furnish soup are asked to call Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, Citizens telephone No. 697, and she will arrange for getting it. More strict enforcement of quarantine is urged. In Grand Rapids, for instance, when a home is placarded no members of the family are allowed to leave to enter. Only the doctor and nurse have that right. Public funerals are under the ban, only the undertaker and minister being allowed to enter a home where a death takes places. Complaints that quarantine is being violated in this city are being made. The authorities are watching this phase of the matter.
Feb. 21, 1970
A little bit of drink and a little bitty skunk proved to be a whole lot of trouble for an area man Friday night. Officers of the Michigan State Police were called to take into custody a man allegedly intoxicated and smelling like a skunk. When officers arrived at the scene they definitely verified the skunk-like odor. The man stated to officers that he had attempted to give first aid to a skunk. He also stated that the skunk was unappreciative. The man was remanded to the Wexford County Jail on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.
Feb. 21, 1995
Could parking meters return to downtown Cadillac? That’s one of the proposals the City Council will study, after protests by downtown business people sent a proposed parking assessment back to the drawing board. A committee studying downtown parking had proposed that each downtown property owner pay 15 cents per square foot of finished first-floor space, and half that for space on other floors. The money would be used to pay for maintenance of parking areas, year-round parking enforcement and buying or building new parking areas. A dozen downtown business or property owners spoke at a Monday night public hearing on the issue, and 10 of them told the council the cost was too high. “We’re not asking for a free ride in any way,‘ said Karen Workman, owner of Karen’s Uniforms. “But this proposal is laying the full burden on the downtown merchants ... our bottom line is shrinking, and you’re asking us to pay more.‘ The Elks Club would see the parking assessment on its building increase from $250 to $1,200 a year, said its spokesman, Kent Johns. Other properties had similar increases, while some decreased. Other speakers said the downtown is what defines the city of Cadillac. Adding another cost could result in many businesses being boarded up, especially newer businesses that take time to show a profit. “It’s happening all over,‘ Workman said, “Small downtowns are ghost towns.‘ But paying for parking is a cost of doing business, said Mike Stephan, owner of Stephan’s Drug Store.
