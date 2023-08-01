Today in history: dry condition worry fire officials

Pictured is a clip from the July 31, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Cadillac’s John McKellop will be among featured acts during a locally produced water ski show Friday and Saturday evenings on Lake Cadillac. McKellop’s kite flying display has attracted plenty of stares during the past two weeks as he has practiced for the show which will be held at 7 each evening off the Harris Street pier. The skiers will help cap Cadillac’s week-long Centennial Plus 2 festivities.”