Today in history: dry condition worry fire officials

Aug. 1, 1923
Excavation work will be started on Granite Street tomorrow preparatory to paving that street and Poplar, City Manager Johnston announced this morning. All of the grading has been done on Shelby Street and paving there was to be begun this afternoon. As much work as possible has been done on Oak Street, every block of which has been paved excepting the one in front of Mercy Hospital. This will remain unfinished until the block between Evart and Hobart streets is dry so that cars may be driven up to the hospital while the end of Oak is surfaced. Slag is being strained this week for the filter beds of the new disposal plant which is going up at the end of Cotey Street. Work is progressing steadily on the plant, although it is not known definitely as yet when it will reach completion. A pump with an electric motor has been installed on the City Hall corner and in the near future a drinking fountain is to be placed there. The pump and the fountain are to be put on a cement platform. Such a device is the first one of its kind that has been installed in Cadillac.
Aug. 1, 1998
The forecast may call for warm weather and sunny skies but a cloud of concern is hanging over local firefighters and farmers. “We are in very severe drought conditions right now — the worst it’s been in many years,” said Carol Nilsson, fire information officer for Manistee National Forest. “We haven’t had any sign of rainfall in many weeks. The ground is very dry.” Brown and dying bracken ferns on the forest floor and computer technology have signaled the need for caution. The fire danger is at a very high level, Nilsson said. “Northern lower Michigan is the place where people want to come spend their weekends. That’s a big concern with fire fighting agencies,” she said. Nilsson said visitors from out of the area may not be aware of potential danger. She said the more people who are aware and use caution, the safer it will be. Burning permits have not been issued in the area and are not likely to be until fire hazard conditions reach the low level. Fire fighting agencies are not alone in their desire for rain. Larry Gingrich, who operates a dairy farm in LeRoy, said if there is no rain by Aug. 15, he will not be able to do a third hay cutting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.