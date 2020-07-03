July 3, 1920
George W. Ostrander, the Socialist worker who escaped from the local jail last weekend, was renounced by the officers of his own party and given as black a character as the information gathered by local officials had painted. According to Cadillac officials investigating the case Ostrander lived in a Manistee hotel with his daughter. The daughter, since married in Boston, has an illegitimate child. In a letter to Ostrander the husband of the daughter, whose name is Cady, proposed adopting the child. Other letters indicated that Cady's first wife objected to the proceedings. Ostrander's correspondence indicated continuous family affairs of the most startling nature. There was considerable reference to a young widow who had been engaged to 14 different ministers. Ostrander evidently had written his daughter about another rich and susceptible prospect for the attentions of the wily widow. Ostrander, it seems, could not get along with his fellow Socialists, Lazarus S. Davidow, his Detroit attorney, turned him down, according to the report made by Thomas H. Coxe, of Traverse City, a worker for the national organization. Socialists from Minneapolis reported Ostrander was a dead beat. Cadillac Socialists told Coxe that they questioned the sincerity of Ostrander in the matter of the Wellwood estate. Coxe reported than an organization in Cadillac would be impossible if the national organization defended Ostrander. Local Socialists ignored Ostrander after he was arrested in the Rogers fortune hunting case. John Maurer, a local Socialist, is referred to in the Coxe report as complaining because Ostrander did not do much organizing work and appeared so anxious to be treasurer and control the funds of the local.
July 3, 1970
No warrants had been issued as of noon today against three persons alleged to have chased ducks on Lake Mitchell with a boat Wednesday evening. Officers of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department, who are conducting the investigation, say that the three men accused of the act have denied it. The allegations stem from the report of several Lake Mitchell area residents who told officers that the act had occurred. Officers reported that a citizen recovered the bodies of two ducks but were later lost to wildlife when the bodies were left near the shoreline. A witness gave officers the registration number of the boat allegedly involved in the violation. Deputy Gary Sundberg stated that the violations include reckless use of a motorboat, littering and conservation law violations. Ira Sandelius also witnessed the chase and alleged killing of the ducklings Wednesday evening. Sandelius said three men were in a small outboard boat and chased the ducks about 200 feet from shore. He said several persons who live along the shore near the scene began yelling at the men trying to get them to stop chasing the ducks. Sandelius said Arnold Peterson yelled at the men and then went out in his boat to chase the men away. He is reported to have secured the registration number of the boat. Sandelius also took after the men and followed them to a point near the Lake Mitchell-Cadillac canal and secured the boat registration number. He said the men kept chasing the ducks for about 10 minutes, trying to run them down.
July 3, 1995
A man who left his truck, boat and wallet in a bank parking lot in Falmouth and then disappeared has been arrested. The 40-year-old Manton man was arrested Saturday night in the Leota area of Clare County, Missaukee County Sheriff Department officials said. Police began searching for the man after employees of the NBD Bank in Falmouth arrived early in the morning of June 5 and found his truck, canoe and a boat motor in the parking lot. His car keys and wallet were inside the truck. Police found an empty gun case in the truck, prompting concern from the NBD employees, Sheriff Jim Bosscher said on June 6. When police went to the man's house on Moorestown Road, they found his house burned and still smoldering. Missaukee County detective Todd Stephan said the man has not given a reason for his disappearance. He was arraigned Sunday night on charges of arson and being a habitual offender. He is being held on $100,000 cash/surety bond.
