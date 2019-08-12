Aug. 12, 1919
A large touring car, last evening, at the intersection of the boulevard with the Country Club roadway, struck Mrs. D. Ligon, a stenographer employed by the Acme Truck Company, knocked off the road unconscious, and drove on without stopping to ascertain the effects of the collision. Mrs. Ligon, who rooms at the home of L. Cherest, 521 Stimson St., was staying in a cottage on Lake Mitchell over the weekend. She had been canoeing and about 9:30 p.m. started to walk the short distance to the cottage. She was walking south on the boulevard and heard an auto approaching from the rear. About the time she could see the lights from the car, the machine bore down upon her, at a rate of speed calculated by her to be at least 35 miles an hour. She stepped off to the side of the road and was hit. She knew no more until she woke up in Mercy hospital where she was taken by Robert Leslie and F.L. Thompson. The young woman was found in an unconscious condition by Frank Luckey and Edward Jackson, who thought the inert form was a robe dropped from a car. This morning reports from the hospital were that the injured woman was doing nicely and that no serious effects were anticipated from her experience. The police are investigating and promise prosecution on several charges if the guilty driver is found.
Aug. 12, 1969
Negotiations between city officials and representatives of the Cadillac Police Officers Association continued late this morning and one city official optimistically said it "looked good" for a settlement in the near future. Negotiations have been underway for more than a year. Teams representing both factions met late Monday and went back to the bargaining table at 11 a.m. today. In recent public statements, the CPOA has charged that funds which could be allocated to the police budget had been diverted to other uses, specifically listing the paying work on Chestnut Street. City manager Donald Mason today said he has estimated the actual cost of constructing the roadway and paving it would exceed by about $20,000 the $120,000 bond issue authorized two years ago by the voters but he does not yet have final figures on two main phases of the project for an actual tabulation.
Aug. 12, 1994
Cadillac will soon have a large retail sporting goods store. Dunham's sporting goods will be moving into the old Glen's grocery store building and is expected to open by Thanksgiving, said president John Palmer. "We have been looking at Cadillac for a couple of years," Palmer said. Palmer said Dunham's considered Cadillac's population, traffic counts on the U.S. 131 and total retail sales for the market. "Cadillac fits in the parameters of Dunham's secondary market strategy," Palmer said. Dunham's strategy is to develop a superstore for each particular market. "We are not a cookie-cutter company. It's not like we need 40,000 square feet and markets of 150,000 people," Palmer said. "Dunham's caters its store to the market. We like to consider it a superstore format in any size market. We base store size on populations, households and retail sales in the community." The Cadillac store will be 17,000 square feet, Palmer said. It will carry a full line of goods, ranging from apparel to weight lifting equipment. Dunham's store sizes range from 3,000 square feet to over 40,000 square feet. The average store is between 25,000 and 30,000 square feet. Palmer said he has been negotiating with Glen's for several months. He said Glen's will do the renovations inside the store in preparation for Dunham's. "Glen's is doing all the work," he said. "All we will bring in is the fixtures."
