Today in history: economist discusses Watergate in Cadillac

May 25, 1933
Wexford and Missaukee counties are to get two of the new forest camps to be allotted Michigan, according to reports from Washington. The information said that 38 of the 206 new camps would be established in Michigan, in the following counties: Clare, Lake, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Crawford, Oscoda, Mackinac, Marquette, Alger, Montmorency, Cheboygan, Otsego, Grand Traverse, Antrim, Luce, Chippewa, Dickinson, Emmet, Gladwin, Arenac, Presque Isle, Kalkaska, Menominee, Baraga, Iron, Delta, Ontonagon, Midland, Mecosta and Schoolcraft. White House approval of the new forest work project brought the total number of approved camps to 1,302, not counting the 72 camps to be utilized by Indians on Indian reservations. Robert Fechner, director of emergency conservation work, said that the drive to place 274,000 men in civilian conservation work camps by July 1 was going at top speed, and that the present total enrollment is over 100,000.
May 25, 1973
About 70 persons from the local business community attended an Economic Outlook luncheon Thursday noon hosted by the First National Bank when the keynote speaker was Dr. Paul S. Nadler, professor of business administration at Rutgers University. Dr. Nadler is also a faculty member of Stonier Graduate School of Banking; a columnist for The American Banker and a regular contributor to Banking Magazine, The Canadian Banker and The Bankers Magazine; and serves as consultant to several financial institutions including Old Kent Bank and Trust Co. Punching his topic with humor, Dr. Nadler discussed the impact the Watergate scandal has on the national economy. The country is looking for leadership and the lack of strong leadership “hurts,” he said. People are less unhappy about what happened in the Watergate issue than they are about the efforts to cover it up, Dr. Nadler said. The United States has a stronger Congress and a weaker President as a result of Watergate, Dr. Nadler said. Watergate could “drag on” three or four years with investigations but “the public’s span of attention is short, the issue won’t drag on for political clout and the Senate hearings will die down and the issue will be to the courts.” Dr. Nadler said the chances for President Nixon to resign or be impeached are “zilch.” There would be impeachment or resignation only if one of five top men in the administration were to admit the President had told them to participate in the incident, he said.
May 25, 1998
For most folks, Memorial Day is a delightful holiday kicking off the summer season. But for those who serve the holiday traveler, the weekend was no time for rest. “It was very busy,” said Jamey Telgenhoff, with PBS Party Store on the south side of Cadillac. “There were so many customers they blurred by. When I got here at 4 p.m., we had people on 131 waiting in line to get to the pumps.” Up the highway at the Admiral Petroleum service station, Jody Terry reported the same thing. Service stations in outlying areas saw plenty of customers, too. Linda Smith, of Shell Mini-Mart on M-66 in Lake City, said customers waited patiently while station employees dealt with bulky, new cash registers. But business was very good, she said. Craig Allen, general manager of McGuire’s Resort, said the resort did good business over the weekend. “We didn’t completely fill up (our rooms) the entire weekend, but we came close,” he said. “The golf course was booked all weekend. My guess is we’ll have a pretty strong summer.”
