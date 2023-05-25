Today in history: economist discusses Watergate in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the May 25, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “City firemen battled a garage blaze for 45 minutes in the north end of Cadillac Thursday afternoon but couldn’t prevent the structure from being completely destroyed. A car in the garage was also damaged in the fire. Firemen answered the call at the residence of Joan Gold, 1036 N. Mitchell St. at about 2:30 p.m. Smoke billowed up from the garage as firemen hosed down the blaze which was confined to the garage area. City police assisted in directing traffic which had become tied up at the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, officials said.”