Today in history: effort made to adopt Cadillac, France as sister city

Nov. 15, 1922
The Congregational Church Society of Cadillac is to have a new church building. A large and representative gathering of church members unanimously voted at the business meeting Tuesday evening that a new church edifice be built. There was some talk of repairing the present building but when it came to a vote everyone was in favor of the new building. Plans of action will be taken up later. The Congregational Church was organized here in 1882 by Dr. Charles H. Beale. The first trustees were: Jacob Cummer, N.L. Gerrish, John G. Moser, Frank H. Messmore and E.F. Sawyer. The church edifice was built the next year and has been remodeled and rooms have been added from time to time to take care of an increased congregation. Several years ago a new building was planned but the war and business conditions delayed its erection.
Nov. 15, 1972
Efforts to “adopt” Cadillac, France, as a sister city will be led locally by Cadillac Rotary Club. Duane Fowler said the club’s scholarship recipient, Linda Davenport, who is attending the University at Bordeaux, plans to visit Cadillac, France, and take notes and pictures while she is there. Miss Davenport, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Davenport of Cadillac, was to visit the French community bearing many mementos of her home city, including a copy of Judge William R. Peterson’s new book, “The View from Courthouse Hill,” and copies of the Evening News’ centennial edition of 1971. She recently wrote to Fowler to tell him and other club members about her attempts to master the new language and the people she has been meeting. Her letter, dated Oct. 30, said she had just finished six weeks of language training with a group of American students from the University of Colorado. “All of the French people I’ve met here are also helpful when I speak. I think they have as much fun teaching me how to say things correctly as I do learning them.” Fowler said he plans to contact city officials about what steps have to be taken to “adopt” the sister city.
Nov. 15, 1997
The world is getting smaller — and the people at Cadillac’s largest employer have fine-tuned their company to take full advantage. Avon Automotive divided its sales and marketing operations Oct. 15, making Auggie Gatt the president of Avon Automotive of North and South America. Mike James, based in the United Kingdom, is Gatt’s counterpart in Europe and Asia. Gatt thus regained control of the sales and marketing aspects this side of the pond. The former president of Cadillac Rubber had been serving as managing director for worldwide operations; in that capacity, he did not oversee the Detroit sales office, which has a sales staff of 30. “We have a plant in the Czech Republic, for example, where the time of day is six hours ahead of us here,” explained Gatt. “We have to be responsive to immediate needs; time and distance is just too big a factor in being effective.” Combining the automotive and non-automotive operations, Avon employs some 1,200 people in Wexford County; 950 of them work in Cadillac.
